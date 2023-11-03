Bears' Rooting Guide for 2024 NFL Draft Implications of Week 9

2 of 4

The ultimate result for the Bears faithful would be that the Panthers earn the No. 1 pick for them. It would put Chicago in the driver's seat of the draft for the second year in a row and give them even more options than they had last season without all the losing.

The Panthers paid the price to move up for Bryce Young, but the rookie quarterback hasn't made them a winner yet. The Panther became the last team in the league to pick up a win with a 15-13 win over the Houston Texans.

They'll look to beat an AFC South opponent for the second week in a row when they host the Indianapolis Colts.

Frank Reich should be familiar with the Colts. He was fired by the team last season before landing the Panthers gig.

This one might be closer than Bears fans are going to be comfortable with. The colts started the season strong but have lost Anthony Richardson for the season and have lost three consecutive games.

With Gardner Minshew as the starter, the Colts are 1-3 this season. They're latest skid includes double-digit losses to the Saints and Jaguars.