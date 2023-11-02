Dolphins' Tyreek Hill on 1st Game vs. Chiefs: 'They Going to Get This Work Wherever'

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill isn't about to take it easy on his former team.

The Miami Dolphins wideout expressed little doubt he'll be able to dominate the Kansas City Chiefs secondary as the two teams prepare to play Sunday in Germany.

"It doesn't really matter where we play at," Hill told reporters Thursday. "I mean, obviously it would've been great to play in K.C., but it really doesn't matter where we play at, you feel me? They going to get this work wherever."

Hill played his first six seasons in Kansas City before being traded to the Dolphins last year. He made six Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams with the Chiefs, and some wondered how Hill would fare when not paired with Patrick Mahomes.

It turns out he's even better than he ever was with Mahomes.

Hill has averaged 109 receiving yards per game in a Dolphins uniform after never topping the 100-yard-per-game mark in Kansas City. He's currently leading the NFL with 1,014 yards through eight weeks, putting him on pace to become the first 2,000-yard receiver in NFL history.

"I'm kind of glad that [the trade] happened," Hill said. "Obviously the situation that I'm in is great. I've got great teammates. My family is from Miami, and also, I accomplished one of my goals of being one of the highest paid in the league. So, everything's great. Life is great, man. Never can take anything for granted. So, I can't look back. Always got to look forward. That's my mindset."

Of course, the Chiefs didn't exactly fall apart without Hill, as Mahomes led a pedestrian receiving corps (plus Travis Kelce) to a Super Bowl title last season.