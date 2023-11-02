Browns' Deshaun Watson 'Not Sure' If He'll Return from Shoulder Injury vs. Cardinals

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Deshaun Watson's status for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals remains up in the air.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback told reporters Thursday that he's "not sure" if he'll be able to suit up on Sunday amid his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Watson returned to practice Wednesday after missing three of Cleveland's last four games with a shoulder injury. He started a Week 7 win over the Indianapolis Colts but was quickly pulled from the matchup after completing just one of five passes.

The 28-year-old is dealing with a strained rotator cuff and the Browns are being extremely cautious with the ailment that they initially downplayed a few weeks ago.

Watson was solid through Cleveland's first three games of the 2023 season, completing 63.7 percent of his passes for 678 yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions, in addition to rushing for 83 yards and one score.

Backup P.J. Walker has filled in for Watson over the last three weeks, completing 49.5 percent of his passes for 618 yards and one touchdown against five interceptions, in addition to rushing for 31 yards.

While Walker has certainly struggled under center, the Browns still boast a winning 4-3 record, and they should be able to beat the Cardinals on Sunday even if Watson doesn't play.