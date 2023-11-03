Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Fantasy Sleepers to Target on Yahoo

2 of 3

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Howell isn't the most efficient quarterback you'll find, but he doesn't have to be with the kind of volume he's handling.

He has attempted more than 40 passes in four of his last five outings. On the season, he has let it rip 308 times, the second-highest attempt total in the league. Tack on the three-ish carries he handles in a typical week, and his workload alone essentially grants him an elevated fantasy floor.

He can be incredible when he's dialed in, too. In two of his last four games, he has thrown for more than 380 yards while completing better than 70 percent of his passes. Over this stretch, he has nine touchdown passes against only three interceptions.