Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Fantasy Sleepers to Target on Yahoo
Fantasy football managers who ignore the waiver wire are doing it wrong.
So long as you know where to look, it can be a hugely helpful source of plug-and-play streamers, high-ceiling stashes or even outright upgrades over what you already have.
So, if you're in the market for any of the above, then the following sleepers—available in 40-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—should have your full attention for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
Emari Demercado, RB, Arizona Cardinals (51 Percent)
There may be an expiration date on Demercado's fantasy relevance with James Conner on the mend, but it won't be this Sunday.
Demercado should have at least one more game as the featured option in Arizona's backfield, making him a dream get for anyone who needs a running back.
His workload has been incredible his last two times out. Over this stretch, he has 33 carries and five receptions on six targets. Those touches have yielded a healthy 154 scrimmage yards.
He could be busier than ever Sunday, especially if Arizona winds up starting rookie fifth-rounder Clayton Tune at quarterback.
Sam Howell, QB, Washington Commanders (59 Percent Rostered)
Howell isn't the most efficient quarterback you'll find, but he doesn't have to be with the kind of volume he's handling.
He has attempted more than 40 passes in four of his last five outings. On the season, he has let it rip 308 times, the second-highest attempt total in the league. Tack on the three-ish carries he handles in a typical week, and his workload alone essentially grants him an elevated fantasy floor.
He can be incredible when he's dialed in, too. In two of his last four games, he has thrown for more than 380 yards while completing better than 70 percent of his passes. Over this stretch, he has nine touchdown passes against only three interceptions.
While he's been sacked a ton this season (league-leading 41 times), he was only dropped one time in Week 8, the first game in which he's been sacked fewer than four times. If that's a sign of better protection to come, his fantasy appeal would only grow, because he's proven how effective he can be when he has time to throw or room to run.
Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals (55 Percent Rostered)
For those who've been forced to stream tight ends this season, you know how bleak it normally looks among the non-elite options at the position.
That's what made McBride's Week 8 breakout so encouraging. If that was any indication of his role moving forward—it was, remember, Arizona's first outing since putting Zach Ertz on injured reserve with a quad injury—then McBride will have a chance to cement himself as a top-10 fantasy tight end.
The sophomore pass-catcher was called upon early and often, ultimately collecting 10 catches on 14 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown. He not only paced the position in point-per-reception scoring, his 25.5 fantasy points ranked 15th overall.
While it's unlikely he hits those numbers again, it's safe to assume he'll be involved in this offense. He had seven receptions on 11 targets over Weeks 6 and 7, so his stock was already trending up before it spiked this past Sunday.