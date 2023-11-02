Report: Titans' DeAndre Hopkins Expected to Play vs. Steelers Despite Toe Injury

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans will reportedly have their go-to wide receiver available for Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While DeAndre Hopkins didn't practice Wednesday as he nursed a toe injury, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the expectation is he will take the field.

This is certainly a welcome development for the Titans, as Hopkins seems to be rounding into form of late. After a slow start by his elevated standards with 65 or fewer receiving yards in each of the first four games this season, Hopkins tallied 140 receiving yards against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 and 128 receiving yards against the Atlanta Falcons in the most recent outing.

He also caught three touchdown passes in the win over the Falcons.

That was the version of Hopkins the Titans were looking for when they signed him this offseason.

His resume includes five Pro Bowl nods, three First Team All-Pro selections and six seasons with more than 1,100 receiving yards. He also led the league with 13 touchdown catches in 2017 when he was with the Houston Texans.

In all, Hopkins has 31 catches for 504 yards and three touchdowns in seven games this season and seems well on his way to another 1,000-yard campaign.

Tennessee is looking to build some momentum after its win over Atlanta, and having the star wide receiver available against a questionable Pittsburgh secondary should help it do just that. The Steelers are 24th in the league in passing yards allowed per game this season.