NFL Week 9 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's Games

NFL Week 9 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's GamesNovember 3, 2023
On Sunday, NFL history will be made. For the first time in league history, a game will be held in Frankfurt, Germany. It marks the second straight year in which a contest is taking place in Germany, which is getting a marquee matchup this time around.
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins are facing off in Frankfurt in a Week 9 battle of 6-2 division leaders. The Chiefs will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing road loss to the AFC West rival Denver Broncos last week.
There's a good chance Kansas City could get back on track. And that's why the Chiefs may be one of the better teams to bet on for this Sunday's 12-game NFL slate.
With that in mind, here's a potentially profitable three-leg parlay that bettors may want to consider making for Sunday. (All odds/lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.)
Chiefs (-2) over Dolphins (-110)
It's not often you can bet on the Chiefs to win by only three points for this much of a profit. But they're taking on a quality opponent at a neutral site after a rare misstep against the Broncos, so they're not favorited by as much as they typically are.
Miami is having a strong season, and it has actually won its past three meetings with Kansas City. The Chiefs haven't recorded a win over the Dolphins since 2011.
But Kansas City hasn't had a losing streak since dropping two in a row in Weeks 2 and 3 of the 2021 season. Between then and now, the team has always found ways to quickly bounce back from any adversity it has faced.
Expect the Chiefs to do so again this week in what should be a high-scoring affair. Patrick Mahomes will lead Kansas City's offense to a bounce-back performance, and the Chiefs should easily win by at least three points.
Under 40 Points in Buccaneers-Texans (-110)
While the Kansas City-Miami matchup should feature a lot of points, that likely won't be the case for the Houston-Tampa Bay tilt. This game will likely be a tight, low-scoring affair that could go in either direction.
It isn't easy to pick a winner for the Texans-Buccaneers contest. But it would be a bit surprising if these two teams combine to score 40 or more points.
Houston has scored more than 20 points only twice over its first seven games, and it hasn't done so since its Week 4 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has also scored more than 20 points only two times, and it has tallied just 37 total points during its three-game losing streak.
Neither of these offenses are typically capable of huge scoring outputs, and it shouldn't happen in this matchup. The under will likely be a safe bet for this matchup.
Commanders (+3) over Patriots (-110)
The Washington Commanders made their intentions clear earlier this week: They're focused on the future. That's why they traded edge rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young ahead of the NFL trade deadline, sending Sweat to the Chicago Bears and Young to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks.
But Washington still has the potential to win some games down the stretch, even if it isn't likely to get into the playoffs. And its Week 9 road matchup vs. the New England Patriots should be a winnable contest.
At times, the Commanders' offense has looked great with second-year quarterback Sam Howell at the helm, such as during their 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. And Washington's defense (despite not having Sweat and Young) could play better against a New England offense that lacks firepower.
This Commanders-Patriots meeting should be a competitive game. It's worth betting on Washington with the extra three points, as it could easily either win or lose by only two.
3-Leg Parlay (+595)
With odds of +595 (bet $100 to win $595), this three-leg parlay can be quite lucrative. And all three bets are relatively safe.
If you're looking for an even bigger profit, you could sub in the Commanders moneyline against the Patriots. It's a bit riskier, especially with Washington having lost five of its past six games. But it could be a decision that pays off in a big way.
