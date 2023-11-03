NFL Week 9 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's Games

1 of 4

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's not often you can bet on the Chiefs to win by only three points for this much of a profit. But they're taking on a quality opponent at a neutral site after a rare misstep against the Broncos, so they're not favorited by as much as they typically are.

Miami is having a strong season, and it has actually won its past three meetings with Kansas City. The Chiefs haven't recorded a win over the Dolphins since 2011.

But Kansas City hasn't had a losing streak since dropping two in a row in Weeks 2 and 3 of the 2021 season. Between then and now, the team has always found ways to quickly bounce back from any adversity it has faced.