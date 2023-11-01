PFT: Commanders' Josh Harris Eyeing Offseason Trade for Patriots HC Bill Belichick

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

It's hard to envision Bill Belichick coaching for anyone but the New England Patriots at this point in his career, but new Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris wants to make it happen.

Harris is "going to call the Patriots and inquire about what it would take to get Bill Belichick" via trade during the offseason, as ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio said on the Zach Gelb Show:

Florio also notes that Patriots owner Robert Kraft is "in theory" ready to move on from Belichick as head coach.

Belichick has found unprecedented success as head coach of the Patriots. He has been at the helm of the Pats since 2000, and he teamed up with star quarterback Tom Brady to help New England win six Super Bowl titles between 2002 and 2019.

The 71-year-old led New England to 11 straight playoff appearances between the 2009 and 2019 seasons—18 playoff appearances with the franchise overall—and has posted a 264-114 record with the Patriots.

However, patience is wearing thin among fans in Foxborough as Belichick hasn't found much success without Brady as his quarterback.

Since Brady left after the 2019 campaign, the Patriots have gone 27-31, including the 2023 season, and have missed the postseason in two of the last three seasons. New England is on pace to miss the playoffs again this year and is in the midst of its worst season in more than two decades.

It might be time for the Patriots to move on from Belichick. However, he signed a "lucrative, multiyear contract extension" with New England during the offseason, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, so the franchise might have no intention of moving on from him at any point soon despite the struggles.

If the Patriots were to even move on from Belichick, it's unclear how they would replace him.