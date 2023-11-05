Bills vs. Bengals Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for SNF

2 of 3

Veteran running back Leonard Fournette is now aboard after the Bills signed the free agent as a midseason acquisition, perhaps adding to an already murky rushing situation from a fantasy perspective. That isn't a concern Sunday as the Bills decided against elevating Fournette to the active roster for the Bengals game.

Still, it's pretty clear the Bills have zero intention of using regular starter James Cook as a bellcow back. He averaged 18 touches over the first three games, but that number has dipped to 13.4 over the past five.

Cook also isn't the go-to back for scoring opportunities. He has just one rushing touchdown on 102 carries. For context, Allen has five touchdowns on 36 carries, and Latavius Murray has two scores on 40 carries.

But is it wise to put Allen in harm's way as a rusher on Sunday? He's dealing with a right shoulder injury that held him out of practice on Wednesday (he did log full practices Thursday and Friday). Perhaps it's wise to let the running backs handle all short-yardage and goal-line duties and keep Allen out of harm's way in that regard.