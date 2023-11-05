Bills vs. Bengals Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for SNFNovember 5, 2023
Bills vs. Bengals Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for SNF
A massive Sunday Night Football showdown will take place shortly when the Buffalo Bills visit the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last year's AFC Divisional Round battle.
That game failed to meet expectations, as the Bengals easily dispatched the Bills 27-10.
Sunday could easily be a different story, however, as the Bills' uneven passing game looked crisp, efficient and well-rounded in its most recent battle (a 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and the Bengals have sprung to life after a slow start.
This game has shootout potential, and it's also tantalizing from a single-game showdown perspective on DraftKings.
Obviously, the QB1-WR1 combinations for the Bills (Josh Allen/Stefon Diggs) and Bengals (Joe Burrow/Ja'Marr Chase) are firmly in play. You can roster any of those four as captains or in flex spots, with the caveat that all four should be highly rostered on Sunday evening.
The focus here will be on players to consider outside that quartet. With that in mind, here's a look at a few options to consider.
Have Faith in Tee Higgins
It's easy to be down on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who has just 19 catches for 218 yards and two scores through six games. He began this season catchless on eight targets and just had a three-game stretch where he averaged just two receptions and 20 yards per contest.
But we all know Higgins is capable of far better play. He posted 74 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 before following that up with a 74/1,029/7 stat line in 2022. Higgins looked like his old self Sunday with five receptions for 69 yards in a 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
It's certainly possible that people shy away from rostering Higgins given his struggles this year. That means Sunday could be a great time to buy low on Higgins' fantasy prospects if he won't be a popular choice. With a $6,600 salary ($9,900 captain), Higgins can easily fit into lineups.
If you really want to get different, consider throwing Higgins in the captain slot, which will assuredly be populated heavily by the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase and Josh Allen-Stefon Diggs combos.
Ultimately, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Higgins light it up any week now as he's capable of doing. Perhaps he starts Sunday.
What to Make of James Cook
Veteran running back Leonard Fournette is now aboard after the Bills signed the free agent as a midseason acquisition, perhaps adding to an already murky rushing situation from a fantasy perspective. That isn't a concern Sunday as the Bills decided against elevating Fournette to the active roster for the Bengals game.
Still, it's pretty clear the Bills have zero intention of using regular starter James Cook as a bellcow back. He averaged 18 touches over the first three games, but that number has dipped to 13.4 over the past five.
Cook also isn't the go-to back for scoring opportunities. He has just one rushing touchdown on 102 carries. For context, Allen has five touchdowns on 36 carries, and Latavius Murray has two scores on 40 carries.
But is it wise to put Allen in harm's way as a rusher on Sunday? He's dealing with a right shoulder injury that held him out of practice on Wednesday (he did log full practices Thursday and Friday). Perhaps it's wise to let the running backs handle all short-yardage and goal-line duties and keep Allen out of harm's way in that regard.
Ultimately, there's no denying Cook's efficiency (4.8 yards per carry) and dual-threat abilities (18 catches, 192 yards). If there was ever a game for him to truly break out, it might be on Sunday, when the Bills may find themselves in a shootout with a Bengals offense that has finally woken up after a slow start. Roster Cook with confidence, perhaps even as a captain if you're looking to be different in GPP's. His salary is $6,200 for flex and $9,300 at captain.
Bills' Secondary Pass-Catchers
The Bills' passing game has largely circled around Diggs, who has twice as many targets (64) as Gabe Davis (31), who is second on the team in that regard.
But the Bills' recent win over Tampa Bay showcased a new line of thinking for the offense. Davis and Diggs led the way with 12 targets apiece, and both wide receiver Khalil Shakir (six targets) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (seven targets) saw plenty of action too.
In turn, Allen had one of his best days of the year, completing 31-of-40 passes for 324 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
The Bills would be wise to undergo the same "share-the-wealth" philosophy once again. Simply put, it worked last time, and it can't be incumbent on Diggs to bail the Bills' passing game out every single week. He needs help, and he appears to have gotten it now in the form of that accompanying trio.
So with that in mind, any of Davis, Shakir or Kincaid should be good options on Sunday. Kincaid in particular is very interesting, as he's the clear top tight end now with Dawson Knox out after undergoing wrist surgery. Kincaid played 84 percent of the snaps and turned seven targets into five receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown. He also had eight receptions for 75 yards the week before versus the New England Patriots.
It's possible we could be seeing a the beginning of some breakout performances for the rookie, who was taken 25th overall in the NFL draft. He's available at a $6,800 salary ($10,200 captain).