NFL Week 9 Odds: Best Picks to Bet on Sunday's Schedule

Betting on the New England Patriots this season is incredibly risky, but there's plenty of reasons to like Bill Belichick's squad this weekend against the Washington Commanders.

The Patriots may have lost their best receiver in Kendrick Bourne to a torn ACL last weekend, and quarterback Mac Jones might be among the worst signal-callers in the NFL, but New England is going to have more problems to solve if they lose to a struggling Commanders squad this weekend.

Washington offloaded some of its biggest assets at Tuesday's trade deadline in star defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat, which will do them no favors on the defensive line.

Even prior to trading Young and Sweat, the Commanders have had one of the worst defenses in the NFL this season. Through eight games, they've allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game (256.8 YPG) and the 12th-most rushing yards per game (117.4 YPG).

Additionally, Washington is allowing the second-most points in the league (28.5 PPG).