NFL Week 9 Odds: Best Picks to Bet on Sunday's Schedule
We're around the midway point of the 2023 NFL season, which means bettors are looking for some big wins before a more unpredictable postseason where anything can happen.
Sunday's Week 9 slate kicks off with what should be a high-scoring matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Some of the other more intriguing matchups include a tilt between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys and a game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
But which matchups offer the most betting potential? We broke down Sunday's slate, and here are some of the best picks for the action. (All lines/odds via DraftKings Sportsbook).
New England Patriots (-2.5) over Washington Commanders (-118)
Betting on the New England Patriots this season is incredibly risky, but there's plenty of reasons to like Bill Belichick's squad this weekend against the Washington Commanders.
The Patriots may have lost their best receiver in Kendrick Bourne to a torn ACL last weekend, and quarterback Mac Jones might be among the worst signal-callers in the NFL, but New England is going to have more problems to solve if they lose to a struggling Commanders squad this weekend.
Washington offloaded some of its biggest assets at Tuesday's trade deadline in star defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat, which will do them no favors on the defensive line.
Even prior to trading Young and Sweat, the Commanders have had one of the worst defenses in the NFL this season. Through eight games, they've allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game (256.8 YPG) and the 12th-most rushing yards per game (117.4 YPG).
Additionally, Washington is allowing the second-most points in the league (28.5 PPG).
The Patriots may have their issues, but they should be able to get past a Washington team that is headed toward a rebuild.
Atlanta Falcons (-4) over Minnesota Vikings (-110)
The Atlanta Falcons haven't been good this season, but it's no surprise they're favored to beat the Minnesota Vikings this weekend.
The Vikings lost starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles last week and Minnesota intends to start rookie quarterback Jaren Hall against Atlanta on Sunday in what will be his first NFL start.
Hall likely won't have an easy go of things against an Atlanta defense that has been solid this year.
The Falcons are allowing just 194.6 passing yards per game and 102 rushing yards per game. Additionally, they are allowing just 20.1 points per game. For comparison, the Indianapolis Colts are allowing the most points per game—28.6 PPG.
As for the Falcons, they're making the switch to Taylor Heinicke at quarterback after a tough start to the season for Desmond Ridder.
Heinicke will go up against a Minnesota defense that is allowing 221.1 passing yards per game and 101.6 rushing yards per game. Additionally, the Vikings are allowing 20.3 points per game.
The Falcons are stacking up to be the better team on Sunday and they should be able to cover the spread with some solid defensive play.
Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs over 50.5 Points (-112)
Oddsmakers are expecting a shootout between the Dolphins and Chiefs on Sunday in Germany, and for good reason.
Both the Dolphins and Chiefs boast two of the best offenses in the NFL this season.
Miami has the best offense overall, averaging 301.5 passing yards per game and 151.8 rushing yards per game. Additionally, the Fins are putting up an NFL-best 33.9 points per game.
As for Kansas City, the Chiefs have the league's third-best passing offense, averaging 276.4 yards per game in the air, and the team is averaging 105.1 yards per game on the ground. The Chiefs are also scoring 23.4 points per game, which ranks 12th in the league.
It's also important to mention how each team's defense has fared this year. Miami's defense, in particular, has been the worse of the two.
The Dolphins are allowing 221.5 passing yards per game and 107.9 rushing yards per game. Additionally, teams are putting up an average of 25.5 points against the Fins this year.
As for Kansas City, the Chiefs boast one of the best passing defenses in the NFL, allowing just 176.1 passing yards per game. They are also allowing 111.6 rushing yards per game and teams are averaging just 16.1 points against Kansas City this year.
A lot of points should be scored between the two offenses led by Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes, but it's too difficult to guess which team might come out on top this weekend.