Bills' Josh Allen Expects to Play vs. Bengals, Not Worried About Shoulder Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

While Josh Allen didn't take part in Wednesday's practice as he deals with a shoulder injury, the Buffalo Bills' star quarterback isn't concerned regarding his availability for Sunday's primetime matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Allen suffered the injury in last week's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is being cautious with the issue to start the week. While speaking with reporters he revealed that he would've practiced if absolutely necessary and certainly would've played if the game was Wednesday night.

"Everyday it gets so much better," Allen said of the injury. "If I had to practice today, absolutely would've. If the game was today, I'm playing in the game."

Despite suffering the injury against Tampa, Allen had a nice bounce-back performance following an ugly loss to the New England Patriots in Week 7. The Pro Bowl signal caller completed 77.5 percent of his passes for 324 yards to go along with two touchdowns and an interception.

He also had another score on the ground in a 24-18 victory.

This has been one of the most inconsistent campaigns of Allen's career thus far. For every game like the one against the Buccaneers, he's also had several duds that have left people questioning the Bills' status as contenders in the AFC.

Allen will have an opportunity to turn the narrative on its head Sunday night—should he play—by taking down the Bengals and superstar quarterback Joe Burrow, who appears to be back to form following a win over the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday.