Giants' Darren Waller Could Miss Weeks with Hamstring Injury: 'May Take a Little Bit'

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller told reporters he may miss weeks with his latest hamstring injury.

"It may take a little bit" he explained while adding that the situation is "very frustrating" and "a little bit discouraging."

Waller exited Sunday's loss to the New York Jets after just one catch for four yards.

The tight end has been dealing with hamstring concerns on and off throughout the season, although he has appeared in all eight of his team's games. The timing of the latest setback is rather unfortunate considering the Giants are traveling to face his former team in the Las Vegas Raiders this week.

Waller likely won't be able to suit up against Las Vegas, robbing him of the opportunity to make an impact against the team that traded him away this past offseason.

Hamstring issues were also largely to blame for the 31-year-old playing just nine games last season, which is surely why he is feeling so frustrated by the latest development.

Waller has 36 catches for 384 yards and one touchdown this year. That he leads the team in both catches and yards with those totals underscores how difficult it has been for the Giants to move the ball through the air in the first half of the campaign.

Those numbers are also a far cry from his back-to-back seasons with more than 1,100 receiving yards in 2019 and 2020. He was a Pro Bowler in that second year with 107 catches for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.

New York was surely hoping it would get that version of Waller when it traded for him this offseason, but it will now need to be patient as he is sidelined.