Report: Ron Rivera, Commanders Coaches 'Aligned' on Chase Young, Montez Sweat Trades

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The biggest move of the new Washington Commanders regime thus far, the trades of star defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young appears to have been a united organizational decision, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Russini reported that team owner Josh Harris was informed and involved in both deals ahead of the trade deadline and that coach Ron Rivera was aligned with the Commanders' front office despite losing two of his most important pieces.

Sweat was dealt to the Chicago Bears while Young was sent to the San Francisco 49ers.

As a result of the two trades, the Commanders gained some valuable draft capital. They received a second-round pick for Sweat from the Bears and a third-rounder for Young—a former Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The two defensive ends led Washington in sacks prior to the trades, Sweat led the way at 6.5 and Young wasn't far behind with five.

The Athletic's Ben Standig reported that the organization was intending to hold on to Sweat before receiving the second-round offer from Chicago. The Commanders seemed less hesitant about dealing Young.

There was a point when it looked like Washington had the best defensive line in all of football a few years ago with Sweat and Young combining with tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen.

In 2020, they spearheaded a defensive unit that was the second-best in the league, holding their opposition to just 304.6 yards of total offense per game and 20.6 points per contest.

However, that once-dominant unit hasn't been playing up to their typical standard as of late and even Rivera had to admit it earlier in the year.

"Not consistently enough," he said via ESPN's John Keim. "You see it, but you've got to see it all the time, and that's really the mark of when it really comes together, is that it's consistent."