NFL Picks Week 9 Best Early Player Props to Bet Before Odds Shift

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

Sunday's action will kick off with a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins in Germany.



Patrick Mahomes is -105 to rush for more than 26 yards, something he's done six times in eight games this season. Mahomes failed to hit the mark in his Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos, but it's worth noting that he wasn't at 100 percent.



"I just started feeling bad last night. But I've bounced back pretty well in the morning," Mahomes said after the loss, per Ed Easton Jr. of Chiefs Wire. "So, just kind of trying to do whatever I can to go out there and play my best football."

Though he did suffer a hand laceration against Denver, Mahomes should be back to 100 percent against Miami. And if the Chiefs are to keep pace with an explosive Dolphins offense, they may have to lean into Mahomes' scrambling ability.

