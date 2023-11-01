Report: James Harden Doesn't Plan to Speak to 76ers' Morey 'Ever Again' After Trade

Tim Nwachukwu

James Harden got his wish and was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, but that doesn't mean there aren't any hard feelings remaining when it comes to Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Harden hasn't spoken to Morey in months and has "told associates he doesn't intend to speak to him ever again."

The trade comes after quite the offseason of headlines involving Harden and Morey that included the player calling the president of basketball operations a "liar" and saying he wouldn't play for a team that featured Morey:

The pair have long been associated with each other and were together with the Houston Rockets before Morey landed Harden in Philadelphia.

Yet it is clear their relationship is damaged, and Harden weighed in on the lost trust when speaking to reporters last month.

"This is not even about this situation," he said. "This is in life. When you lose trust in someone, it's like a marriage. You lose trust in someone."

Shelburne provided more details, noting Harden believed the 76ers were only going to offer him a two-year deal with a player option if he did not opt into his $35.6 million option this past offseason. He also didn't believe Philadelphia's insistence a better offer was coming and decided to opt into his final year and ask for a trade.

The trade didn't come throughout the entire offseason, which led to the "liar" comments and the guard sitting out the team's open to the campaign.

However, he was finally traded to the Clippers alongside P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev. Philadelphia received Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks and a 2029 pick swap.

What's more, the Clippers sent a 2027 first-round pick swap to the Oklahoma City Thunder so OKC could send a protected 2026 first-round pick to the 76ers.

That means Philadelphia will need to rely even more on Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey if it is going to compete with the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Clippers, there is plenty of recognizable star power on the roster in Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, although they are all in their 30s and perhaps past their peaks.