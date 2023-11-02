NFL

    Titans vs Steelers: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNF

    Kristopher Knox November 2, 2023

    Titans vs Steelers: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNF

      Steelers QB Kenny Pickett
      Steelers QB Kenny PickettJoe Sargent/Getty Images

      Week 9 is set to kick off on Thursday night with what has become a very intriguing matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

      The 4-3 Steelers will play host, and they need a win to keep pace in a tight AFC North race. The Titans moved to 3-4 with a big Week 8 win and are looking to get back into the wild-card mix, perhaps behind the guidance of rookie QB Will Levis.

      Levis made his starting debut last week and threw four touchdown passes in the victory. The rookie has sparked excitement, but a tough Steelers defense on the road in prime time will be a difficult test.

      Below, you'll find a look at the latest odds, our predictions, and some player props to consider for Thursday night.

    Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

      Titans QB Will Levis
      Titans QB Will LevisWesley Hitt/Getty Images

      Date: Thursday, November 2

      When: 8:15 p.m. ET

      Live Stream and TV: Prime Video (CBS and NBC in local markets)

      Line: Pittsburgh -3

      Over/Under: 37 Points

      Money Line: Pittsburgh -155 (bet $155 to win $100), Tennessee +130 (bet $100 to win $130)

    Preview and Prediction

      Steelers WR George Pickens
      Steelers WR George PickensJevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      It appears that Levis will make his second consecutive start. Ryan Tannehill is still recovering from an ankle sprain, and after Levis' strong debut, there's no real reason to consider Malik Willis as the starter.

      Pittsburgh, meanwhile, does appear set to start Kenny Pickett, who exited Week 8 with a rib injury.

      "Pickett tells reporters in the locker room that he is playing on Thursday 'for sure,'" NFL Media's Ian Rapoport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Meanwhile, Titans coach Mike Vrabel says it'll be Will Levis starting for them."

      While Levis provided more of an offensive spark on Sunday than we've ever seen Pickett provide Pittsburgh, there's a lot more to consider than the quarterback matchup.

      Levis threw several beautiful deep balls last week, but he was afforded the pocket time to do so. That won't be as easy against T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and the Steelers pass rush.

      Where the Titans can make strides on the ground with Derrick Henry. Pittsburgh has allowed an average of 4.5 yards per carry. Tennessee also has an aggressive defensive front that can make things difficult for a less-than-healthy Pickett. If Pickett cannot get a few deep completions out to George Pickens, Pittsburgh is going to have to rely on its defense to win.

      In many ways, this matchup favors the road team. However, the Steelers have a knack for winning games they probably shouldn't, and they're tough to beat under the lights at home.

      Prediction: Steelers 19, Titans 17

    Titans vs Steelers: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNF
    Kenny Pickett Under 1.5 Passing Touchdowns

      Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks for an open receiver during an NFL regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams on October 22, 2023
      Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Pickett is -238 (bet $238 to win $100) to pass for fewer than two touchdowns. While those odds aren't altogether enticing, this is the safe wager.

      Pickett has only one two-touchdown game this season—which came against the struggling Las Vegas Raiders—and, in fact, only one in his career. History favors the 25-year-old throwing one or fewer touchdowns again on Thursday night.

      The fact that Pickett is dealing with a rib injury must also be considered. If defenders like Harold Landry and Jeffery Simmons get to Pickett often enough, we may well see Mitch Trubisky enter the game for Pittsburgh.

      This isn't a can't-miss wager, of course. The Titans rank 25th in net yards per pass attempt allowed, and they recently traded safety Kevin Byard. However, Tennessee has allowed an average of just one touchdown pass per game, which is just s smidge higher than Pickett's 0.63 touchdowns-per-start rate.

    Tyjae Spears over 19.5 Rushing Yards

      Tyjae Spears
      Tyjae SpearsWesley Hitt/Getty Images

      Levis showed a lot of poise last week, but the Titans know that starting a rookie in Pittsburgh against this pass rush is a daunting challenge. Expect the game plan to be heavily centered around the running game and a healthy dose of Derrick Henry.

      Henry is -125 to top 72.5 rushing yards, something he's done in three of his last four games. While that's an enticing play, we actually like Tyjae Spears at -110 to reach 20 rushing yards.

      The Steelers will place extra attention on Henry when he's in the backfield, and if Tennessee does lean heavily on the run, it'll look to spell Henry with the rookie runner. While the third-round pick out of Tulane only recorded three carries in Week 8, he's averaged just under five carries per game.

      With Pittsburgh allowing 4.5 yards per carry, five carries would put Spears over that 20-yard line. The rookie has topped 20 yards in three of his last four games and four of the last six.

