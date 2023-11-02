Titans vs Steelers: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNF

2 of 4

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It appears that Levis will make his second consecutive start. Ryan Tannehill is still recovering from an ankle sprain, and after Levis' strong debut, there's no real reason to consider Malik Willis as the starter.



Pittsburgh, meanwhile, does appear set to start Kenny Pickett, who exited Week 8 with a rib injury.



"Pickett tells reporters in the locker room that he is playing on Thursday 'for sure,'" NFL Media's Ian Rapoport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Meanwhile, Titans coach Mike Vrabel says it'll be Will Levis starting for them."

While Levis provided more of an offensive spark on Sunday than we've ever seen Pickett provide Pittsburgh, there's a lot more to consider than the quarterback matchup.



Levis threw several beautiful deep balls last week, but he was afforded the pocket time to do so. That won't be as easy against T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and the Steelers pass rush.



Where the Titans can make strides on the ground with Derrick Henry. Pittsburgh has allowed an average of 4.5 yards per carry. Tennessee also has an aggressive defensive front that can make things difficult for a less-than-healthy Pickett. If Pickett cannot get a few deep completions out to George Pickens, Pittsburgh is going to have to rely on its defense to win.



In many ways, this matchup favors the road team. However, the Steelers have a knack for winning games they probably shouldn't, and they're tough to beat under the lights at home.

