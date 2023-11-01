Elon Musk Says He's Still Interested in Mark Zuckerberg Fight: 'Any Place, Any Rule'

Leon Neal/Getty Images

A showdown between noted internet tough guys Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg is still something at least one of them keeps talking about.

During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience (h/t MMA Fighting), Musk challenged the Facebook founder to a fight "anytime, anywhere, any place, any rule."

The public feud between Musk and Zuckerberg dates back to 2016 when SpaceX failed to launch a Facebook satellite intended to beam internet access into developing nations.

Musk referenced the situation two years later on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to Axios reporter Kerry Flynn bringing it up.

The two would have some online back-and-forth banter in the years after, but the feud picked up again earlier this year when Musk tried to differentiate between Instagram making people depressed and X (Twitter) making people angry.

Musk also posted in May that WhatsApp "cannot be trusted." Both Instagram and WhatsApp are owned by Meta Platforms Inc., which was founded by Zuckerberg.

One month later, responding to an X user urging him to be careful because Zuckerberg does jiu-jitsu, Musk said he's "up for a cage match" if Zuckerberg is.

There were talks about holding the fight in Italy, with Musk claiming Italy's prime minister and minister of culture "agreed on an epic location." Around the same time, he also said he might need surgery and was going for an MRI on his back and neck.

In a post on Threads, which launched over the summer and helped fuel this rivalry when it seemed like that was going to be a competing social-media venture with X, Zuckerberg wrote it was "time to move on" because Musk wasn't taking things seriously.

Musk, who apparently has no idea how organized fighting works, told Rogan he would win because he's "50 percent heavier" than Zuckerberg and he needed "no time at all" to train or do cardio work.