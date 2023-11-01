John Lynch Says Adoree' Jackson, Giants Trade Deadline Rumor Was 'Not True at All'

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

While a fake report suggesting the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a trade for Adoree' Jackson just for the New York Giants not to report it in time ahead of Tuesday's deadline caught the attention of fans and media, there was never any truth to it.

The rumor was "not true at all," 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters Wednesday.

While San Francisco didn't trade for Jackson, it did bolster its defense ahead of the deadline.

The 49ers acquired pass-rusher Chase Young from the Washington Commanders for a third-round pick, which means the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year will have the chance to reunite with former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa and pressure opposing quarterbacks during the stretch run.

Injuries have largely prevented Young from rediscovering his form from that rookie campaign, but he still has a high ceiling to go with five sacks in seven games this year. Playing alongside Bosa should also help him produce, as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year consistently draws double teams on the edge.

As for Jackson, he will remain with the Giants and look to help them turn things around ahead of the playoff chase.

New York is 2-6 and in last place in the NFC East, while the cornerback has 27 tackles and three passes defended in seven games.

A trade to San Francisco would have meant a return to California for the USC product and the opportunity to play a major role for a championship contender that could use more depth at cornerback.

The 49ers are a middling 19th in the league in passing yards allowed per game, which could be a concern come playoff time.