Report: Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Fired After Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler Exits

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Following the firing of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler the Las Vegas Raiders also planned to fire offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi on Wednesday, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.

When McDaniels was hired as the Raiders' head coach prior to the 2022 season, he brought Lombardi with him from the New England Patriots.

Prior to taking the OC job in Vegas, Lombardi was the Pats' assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and their wide receivers coach from 2020 through 2021.

