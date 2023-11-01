49ers Rumors: Chase Young 'Ecstatic' to Reunite with Nick Bosa After Deadline Trade

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

It turns out 49ers fans aren't the only people excited about the prospect of Chase Young and Nick Bosa reuniting in San Francisco.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported Young is "ecstatic" to once again be on a defensive line with his former Ohio State teammate. Young and Bosa were both dominant at Ohio State but never got a chance to play together for an extended period.

During Bosa's brilliant 2017 season, Young was a freshman just getting his feet wet. Young's dominant 2018 campaign coincided with Bosa being limited to three games due to injury.

Bosa would enter the 2019 draft and be the No. 2 overall pick, and Young would follow him a year later and be taken in the same slot.

