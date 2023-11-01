X

    49ers Rumors: Chase Young 'Ecstatic' to Reunite with Nick Bosa After Deadline Trade

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 29: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Commanders reacts in the first quarter of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on October 29, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)
    Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

    It turns out 49ers fans aren't the only people excited about the prospect of Chase Young and Nick Bosa reuniting in San Francisco.

    Dan Graziano of ESPN reported Young is "ecstatic" to once again be on a defensive line with his former Ohio State teammate. Young and Bosa were both dominant at Ohio State but never got a chance to play together for an extended period.

    During Bosa's brilliant 2017 season, Young was a freshman just getting his feet wet. Young's dominant 2018 campaign coincided with Bosa being limited to three games due to injury.

    Bosa would enter the 2019 draft and be the No. 2 overall pick, and Young would follow him a year later and be taken in the same slot.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

