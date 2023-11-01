Dane Brugler's 2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Drake Maye Tops Rankings over Caleb Williams

Dane Brugler's 2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Drake Maye Tops Rankings over Caleb WilliamsNovember 1, 2023
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Caleb Williams' hold on being the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft could be slipping.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his latest big board of 2024 prospects, which features North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye—not Williams—as the No. 1 overall prospect. Williams comes in at No. 3, behind Maye and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.