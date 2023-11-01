X

    Dane Brugler's 2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Drake Maye Tops Rankings over Caleb Williams

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 1, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Drake Maye #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels warms up prior to facing Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Caleb Williams' hold on being the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft could be slipping.

    Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his latest big board of 2024 prospects, which features North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye—not Williams—as the No. 1 overall prospect. Williams comes in at No. 3, behind Maye and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

