3 Players Patriots Must Consider Benching amid 2-6 Start

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Parker falls into the exact same category as Smith-Schuster.

The veteran wide receiver has not done much to suggest he should be the top replacement for Bourne, who leads the team in receiving yards.

Parker is averaging close to five more yards per catch than Smith-Schuster on the same amount of receptions.

At least you can make a case that Parker has been productive with his receptions, but the Patriots would still be better off giving Douglas and Thornton the majority of the pass-catching workload.

