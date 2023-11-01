Kevin Durant on Victor Wembanyama: Spurs Star Will Be a 'Force' for a 'Long Time'

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Durant came away very impressed with Victor Wembanyama following the San Antonio Spurs' 115-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Durant said the rookie sensation is "going to be a force in this league for a long time" and he will "get even better" as he continues to get more experience in the NBA.

The Spurs overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to stun Phoenix at Footprint Center. Wembanyama scored on back-to-back possessions in the final minute to cut the deficit to 114-113.

After Wembanyama's putback dunk with 6.1 seconds remaining, Durant received the inbounds pass and was stopped immediately in his tracks by Tre Jones. Keldon Johnson stepped in behind Durant to steal the ball and made the go-ahead layup with 1.2 seconds left.

Both Spurs' wins so far this season have come in dramatic fashion, with Wembanyama at the center each time. He made the game-tying basket at the end of regulation in a 126-122 overtime victory over the Houston Rockets on Oct. 27.

Wembanyama finished Tuesday's game against the Suns with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field, eight rebounds and four blocks in 28 minutes. Even more encouraging is this was his first time since the season opener in which he made a three-pointer (2-of-6).

The early returns for Wembanyama have been fantastic. He's averaging 16.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in four starts. The 19-year-old is making 46.0 percent of his field-goal attempts.

Phoenix is still trying to get its roster healthy around Durant. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal sat out. Durant had a solid showing with 26 points on 12-of-19 shooting and seven assists, but his five turnovers were tied with Wembanyama for most in the game.