Rams' Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford Not Yet Ruled out vs. Packers with Thumb Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford hasn't officially been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers despite nursing a thumb injury, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Wednesday.



"We're just taking it a day at a time," McVay said. "You give it until right before the game."

Stafford injured his right thumb in an Oct. 29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys while making a catch on a two-point conversion. He went to the locker room after the play and reemerged on the sideline with tape on his right hand.

Stafford was unable to finish the game and was replaced by backup signal-caller Brett Rypien.

McVay told reporters after the game:

"If in fact it is going to be an injury that leaves him out, the first thing he's worried about is feeling like 'I'm going to let people down. This guy is the ultimate competitor. Couldn't respect or love anybody as much as I love this guy in regards to what he means to this team as a person first and then as a player second.

"And so hopefully he's going to be OK. If not, then we'll figure out what the next move is for us, and sometimes that's how things go and that's the unfortunate part of sports depending upon how we move forward."

Stafford missed eight games last season due to injury and ended the year on injured reserve with a spinal cord contusion. The Rams finished the campaign with a 5-12 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019.