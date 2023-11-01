Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Flex, PPR Advice for Fringe Fantasy Football Stars

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Flex, PPR Advice for Fringe Fantasy Football StarsNovember 1, 2023
Just when you think you have all of the answers, the 2023 NFL season changes the questions.
Trying to figure out who is good, who is bad, and which players will ultimately fuel a fantasy football week is far from easy. Players over-perform one week, then fall off the next, leaving managers to guesstimate where their points come from the following week.
Such is the case entering Week 9, where injuries can hurt wideouts but help the value of a running back.
Who should managers be looking at under those circumstances and which other players are worthy sits and starts?
Find out with this preview of the week to come.
All stats from FantasyPros unless otherwise stated.
Start: Sam Howell, Washington Commanders
The idea of starting Sam Howell may not be the most appealing one to fantasy managers who are looking for someone more consistent than the Washington signal caller, but the second-year player has thrown multiple touchdowns in three of his last four games and faces an uncharacteristically bad Bill Belichick defense susceptible to the pass.
Against the Philadelphia Eagles, Howell completed 75 percent of his passes for 397 yards and four touchdowns. Sometimes in the face of tremendous pressure.
He has been the most-sacked quarterback in the league in 2023 (41) but Sunday, was able to stare pressure down and find receivers big gains and scores. Against a Patriots team that is fifth-worst in the league in sack totals, he should have an easier day and be able to locate his receivers when they flash open.
Howell may not have another four-score day but he can be an effective starter for managers who need to fill a void due to injury or bye week.
Sit: Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
Aaron Jones has not been the same Aaron Jones fantasy managers have become accustomed to over the years and much of that can be traced back to the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 1.
He has played in just four games, has only 123 yards rushing, has not accumulated more than 35 yards since that kickoff weekend showdown with Chicago, and has scored just once.
He is not the sure-fire fantasy starter that he has been for years now and with teammate AJ Dillon getting more carries than him, it is time to come to the realization that Jones should sit until he gives managers a reason to start him again.
That the Packers play a Los Angeles Rams team that is seventh in the league against opposing running backs and giving up just 15 points per game makes it an even easier decision.
Grab his handcuff Dillon, if available, and start him instead.
Start: Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams
The thumb injury suffered by Matthew Stafford in Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys creates great uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position in Los Angeles. Brett Rypien would start should Stafford not be able to go against Green Bay and while that may mean fantasy studs like Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are questionable starters, it should encourage excitement for running back Darrell Henderson.
The veteran back knows the system and has carried the workload before. Expect head coach Sean McVay to devise a game plan that leans heavily on Henderson and the other Rams backs to do most of the heavy lifting.
That means carries, yardage, and potential scoring for Henderson.
Whether it is a banged up Stafford or an inexperienced Rypien, this feels like as strong a sure-thing as there is offensively for the Rams right now. Look for Henderson to have a big day and any manager wise enough to pick him up and start him to reap the rewards.
Sit: George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers
Kenny Pickett left Sunday's game against Jacksonville with a rib injury and according to head coach Mike Tomlin, figures to be a game-time decision for Pittsburgh's Week 9 showdown with the Tennessee Titans.
The uncertainty surrounding Pickett's availability, and the potential effect a rib can have on his play, creates doubt about key position players around him, not the least of whom would be George Pickens.
The dynamic, explosive wideout has already seen his numbers suffer because of an outright bad Steelers offense and wit hthe potential that Pickett will be less than 100 percent whil trying to get him the ball suggests it may be a frustrating day for Pickens and anyone who starts him in their league.
Sit him and hope that Pickett recovers quickly enough to at least use Pickens as a FLEX option in the coming weeks.