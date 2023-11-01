Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Flex, PPR Advice for Fringe Fantasy Football Stars

2 of 4

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Jones has not been the same Aaron Jones fantasy managers have become accustomed to over the years and much of that can be traced back to the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 1.

He has played in just four games, has only 123 yards rushing, has not accumulated more than 35 yards since that kickoff weekend showdown with Chicago, and has scored just once.

He is not the sure-fire fantasy starter that he has been for years now and with teammate AJ Dillon getting more carries than him, it is time to come to the realization that Jones should sit until he gives managers a reason to start him again.

That the Packers play a Los Angeles Rams team that is seventh in the league against opposing running backs and giving up just 15 points per game makes it an even easier decision.