Report: Tyson Fury's Fight vs. Oleksandr Usyk Moved to Feb. After Ngannou Struggles

Report: Tyson Fury's Fight vs. Oleksandr Usyk Moved to Feb. After Ngannou StrugglesOctober 31, 2023
Tyson Fury was scheduled to fight Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship on Dec. 23, but that match has now been delayed by two months after the former fighter suffered two cuts and struggled to put away ex-UFC champion Frances Ngannou last Saturday, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger.
Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship in February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, sources told ESPN.<br> <br>Fury-Usyk was planned for Dec. 23 before Fury struggled in a far tougher-than-expected win over Francis Ngannou. Fury suffered two cuts. <a href="https://t.co/IGkLKpddof">pic.twitter.com/IGkLKpddof</a>
Fury won via split decision over Ngannou, who was making his professional boxing debut. However, numerous fans and analysts believe Ngannou won the fight.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.