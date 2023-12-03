Report: Steelers' Kenny Pickett to Miss 'Extended Period' of Time with Ankle Injury

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will miss an "extended period" of time after suffering an ankle injury during the second quarter of Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Pickett is expected to miss "a couple of weeks."

He was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky and was ultimately declared out for the rest of the game, according to Steelers PR.

According to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Pickett will undergo testing on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Pickett was dealing with a rib injury leading into Pittsburgh's Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans but was insistent he was going to play. He was forced to exit the team's Week 8 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the setback.

Whether the second-year signal-caller would make a jump in 2023 after an inconsistent rookie campaign was one of the biggest question marks for the Steelers coming into the season.

Yet there has been more inconsistency for Pickett, who has completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 2,000 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games. Pittsburgh is 7-4 and in second place in the AFC North.

The Steelers at least have an experienced backup they can turn toward when Pickett is sidelined in Trubisky.

While Trubisky may be best known for failing to live up to expectations after the Chicago Bears selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft, he is still someone who can make plays with his legs and arm.