Warriors' Way-Too-Early Overreactions After 1st Week of 2023-24 Season

Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

Expectations for Jonathan Kuminga have been enormous ever since the Dubs snatched him up with the No. 7 pick of the 2021 draft, but this year felt different. This was supposed to be the season in which he transformed from a luxury to a necessity, shattering his previous personal-bests and possibly pushing for his spot in the opening and closing groups.

Beyond acquiring a plug-and-play star, nothing would lift Golden State's ceiling higher than Kuminga making the leap. Based on what we've seen so far, that leap isn't happening. His 44.4/33.3/63.6 shooting slash has underwhelmed at every level, he's averaged more turnovers (2.3) than assists (0.7) and he has fouled at an alarming rate (4.0 fouls in 21.6 minutes per outing).

Verdict: Overreaction

While the Warriors could really use an ascension from the athletic swingman, they didn't need it to happen in the campaign's first week. He has played way less than you'd expect from a recent top-10 pick (career 18.9 minutes per game), meaning he hasn't encountered as many growing pains—let alone had the chance to learn from them—as his draft-lottery peers.