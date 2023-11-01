NFL Trades We Wish We Would Have Seen at the 2023 Deadline

8 of 8

On October 14, Russini reported that the Raiders were looking to add a pass-rusher while also seeking to trade wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.



The fact that Las Vegas couldn't find a take for Renfrow and his $6.5 million base salary was one of the least surprising developments of the trade deadline.

While the 27-year-old was a Pro Bowler in 2021, he was hampered by injuries, including a concussion, and became an afterthought in former head coach Josh McDaniels' offense.



Renfrow tied his season high with four targets in Monday's loss to Detroit, and his relatively heavy use may have come in a last-ditch effort to generate some trade value.



We'd have liked to see him land with the New York Jets, who were open to moving pass-rusher Carl Lawson, according to Russini.



A player-for-player swap would have gotten the Raiders the complementary pass-rusher they reportedly wanted. Lawson, 28, hasn't been used much this season, but he had seven sacks and 26 quarterback pressures last year.



Renfrow, meanwhile, could have given the Jets and Zach Wilson another option in the slot. Randall Cobb was supposed to fill that role, but he was signed to complement Aaron Rodgers, who has been out since Week 1 with a torn Achilles.



Despite playing 49 percent of the offensive snaps in six games, Cobb has just three catches for 20 yards on the season.



This would have been the rare trade in which everybody involved—including both teams and both players—would have won, and we're a little sad it didn't happen.

