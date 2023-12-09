Report: Mavs' Kyrie Irving Avoided Major Foot Injury; Described as 'Just a Bruise'

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving escaped a major injury after Dwight Powell fell on his right foot during Friday's 125-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Irving suffered "just a bruise," according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. However, his status for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies remains unclear.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium offered more details:

Irving, who has dealt with right foot soreness throughout the 2023-24 campaign, exited the second quarter of Friday's game after Powell landed on his foot while leaping for a loose ball after the veteran was fouled while driving to the hoop.

Irving is in his first full season with the Mavs. He was originally acquired midway through the 2022-23 season from the Brooklyn Nets. The eight-time All-Star played well in 20 games after the deal, averaging 27.0 points and 6.0 assists per game.

Dallas signed Irving to a three-year, $120 million contract during the offseason, committing to him as the No. 2 scoring option after Luka Dončić.

After starting the first two games of the season, Irving sat out the Mavericks' Oct. 30 game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a sprained left foot. He struggled in the previous two games, shooting just 39.0 percent from the field and making two of 12 three-point attempts.

Staying on the court has been an issue for Irving throughout his career. Since the start of the 2017-18 season, he's never played more than 67 games in a single year. He's already missed three games to start the 2023-24 campaign, including a Nov. 15 game against the Washington Wizards due to a foot injury.

The Mavs are off to a promising 13-8 start after fading down the stretch last season. Their ability to stockpile wins early, especially with Irving already banged up, is a good sign for what they can do throughout the entire season.

But the ceiling for this Dallas team will be determined by how well Irving and Dončić play, and how often that duo plays together.