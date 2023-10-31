Mac Jones Trade Rumors: Patriots Haven't Received Calls on QB Ahead of NFL Deadline

Rich Storry/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have reportedly not received any interest in quarterback Mac Jones ahead of the 2023 trade deadline.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported the team has not taken any calls on Jones, who has become increasingly embattled as the Patriots starting quarterback.

The Alabama product has thrown for 1,641 yards and nine touchdowns against eight interceptions this season, continuing to show regression from his promising rookie campaign in 2021. Jones has seen his interception rate increase and his yards per attempt decrease each of the past two seasons.

While the Patriots have not done much to help Jones by adding elite skill-position players—they've ranked among the NFL's worst in each of his three NFL seasons—he's done little to elevate the group with his play.

New England will likely explore making a change to the quarterback room this offseason, but that doesn't necessarily mean Jones will exit. The Patriots could hold onto him to serve as a high-level backup in 2024 behind whomever they sign or draft to serve as their new starter or merely ink a stopgap veteran to compete with Jones in camp.

It's a virtual certainty at this point that the Patriots will decline Jones' fifth-year option next spring, which will start the clock on his potential exit regardless.