Chiefs' Travis Kelce Files for 5 Trademarks for Use on Clothing, Cereal, More

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Travis Kelce business is booming, and the Kansas City Chiefs star is looking to take advantage of it.

Per trademark attorney Josh Gerben, Kelce has filed for five new trademarks he plans to use for pins, posters, bobbleheads, clothing, and cereal.

Kelce has made himself into one of the biggest stars in the NFL in recent years. He's been featured in several television ads for products ranging from Campbell's Soup to promoting flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Travis was heavily featured in the Amazon Prime documentary Kelce that followed his brother, Jason Kelce, with the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2022 season. He was the host for the March 4 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Oh, there's also Travis' rumored relationship with Taylor Swift that has significantly raised his Q rating. Sales of his jersey spiked nearly 400 percent after she attended the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24.

Kelce gained more than 1.1 million Instagram followers in the first three weeks after it was rumored he and Swift had started dating.