Chiefs' Travis Kelce Files for 5 Trademarks for Use on Clothing, Cereal, More

Chiefs' Travis Kelce Files for 5 Trademarks for Use on Clothing, Cereal, MoreOctober 31, 2023
The Travis Kelce business is booming, and the Kansas City Chiefs star is looking to take advantage of it.
Per trademark attorney Josh Gerben, Kelce has filed for five new trademarks he plans to use for pins, posters, bobbleheads, clothing, and cereal.
Josh Gerben @JoshGerben
Travis Kelce has filed 5 new trademarks:<br><br>1. TRAVIS KELCE<br>2. KILLATRAV<br>3. ALRIGHT NAH<br>4. FLIGHT 87<br>5. KELCE'S KRUNCH<br><br>The filings claim that Taylor's boyfriend will use the trademarks to offer pins, posters, bobbleheads, clothing, and even a cereal.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TravisKelce?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TravisKelce</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TaylorSwift?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TaylorSwift</a> <a href="https://t.co/QfOHBY3Ogq">pic.twitter.com/QfOHBY3Ogq</a>
Kelce has made himself into one of the biggest stars in the NFL in recent years. He's been featured in several television ads for products ranging from Campbell's Soup to promoting flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
Travis was heavily featured in the Amazon Prime documentary Kelce that followed his brother, Jason Kelce, with the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2022 season. He was the host for the March 4 episode of Saturday Night Live.
Oh, there's also Travis' rumored relationship with Taylor Swift that has significantly raised his Q rating. Sales of his jersey spiked nearly 400 percent after she attended the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24.
Kelce gained more than 1.1 million Instagram followers in the first three weeks after it was rumored he and Swift had started dating.
Given the increased spotlight on Kelce, it's not a surprise that he would attempt to cash in. There's only so many more years he has to play in the NFL as a 34-year-old, though he's still very good at his day job with 583 receiving yards and four touchdowns in eight games.