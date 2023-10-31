NFL

    NFL Trade Deadline 2023: Twitter Reacts to Trades, Fails, Surprises and Non-Deals

    Erik BeastonOctober 31, 2023

      DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17:Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90), left, celebrate a shared late 4th quarter sack of Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson with fellow defensive end Chase Young (99) during the Washington Commanders defeat of the Denver Broncos 35-33 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 17, 2023. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
      John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

      Entering Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, it was all but a given that either Montez Sweat or Chase Young would be dealt from the Washington Commanders.

      The deadline has come and gone and both exceptionally talented defensive ends have new homes following blockbuster deals.

      Sweat is a Chicago Bear and Young is a San Francisco 49er.

      The latter deal was most shocking given the team's lack of need at the position but it further established the NFC West squad as one of the top teams to watch down the stretch and into the playoffs.

      What other deal involving a quarterback could potentially have an impact on another NFC team's playoff hopes, how did X (formerly Twitter) users react, and who all shuffled from team to team ahead of the 4:00 p.m. deadline?

      Find out now with this recap.

    Tuesday's Deals and Misses

      CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns high fives fans after his team's 19-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
      Jason Miller/Getty Images

      Deals reported ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline included:

      Albert Breer reported that the New England Patriots listened more than they actually dealt, leading to zero action for a team that feels very much out of contention at this point in the season.

      Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

      The Patriots listened, but are hanging on to young contract-year guys Josh Uche, Kyle Dugger and Mike Onwenu. Also, I'm told they never got any calls on QB Mac Jones or RB Zeke Elliott.

      Rams fan and Turf Show Times writer Jake Ellenbogen was dismayed to see the team, at 3-5 but still in the hunt in a so-so NFC, not make any moves, particularly at quarterback given the lack of quality depth behind an injured Matthew Stafford.

      JAKE ELLENBOGEN @JKBOGEN

      <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a> could not have mismanaged the QB room any more than this. 4th round pick was their backup QB plan, he goes on NFI, then they promote Rypien who they don't believe in at all, so in 6-7 weeks or so they still never added a QB. Could have been getting them acclimated. Instead,…

    Bears Deal for Montez Sweat

      LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 29: Montez Sweat #90 of the Washington Commanders takes to the field prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on October 29, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)
      Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

      Montez Sweat spent weeks at the forefront of trade talk and Tuesday, he was the first player dealt.

      Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

      🚨 🚨 🚨 <br><br>Sources: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders</a> are in agreement on a massive trade for star pass-rusher Montez Sweat to land in Chicago in exchange for a 2nd round pick. <a href="https://t.co/lyZOSMt3YG">pic.twitter.com/lyZOSMt3YG</a>

      The Bears receive one of the best pass rushers in the league in Sweat, a player who instantly upgrades a defensive line that has underperformed in Chicago all season. So much so, in fact, that the incoming star brings with him as many sacks as the Bears' entire line.

      B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

      Montez Sweat (6.5 sacks) has the same amount of sacks as the entire Bears DL 😤<br><br>(h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MySportsUpdate</a>) <a href="https://t.co/ZFFdggmsvE">pic.twitter.com/ZFFdggmsvE</a>

      For Washington, losing Sweat means losing sack production but the team has done a solid job of preparing for the eventual departure of one of its top linemen, as ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted.

      Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

      Commanders have invested heavily in their defensive line, extending Jonathan Allen (4 years, $72M) and Daron Payne (4 years, $90M), and also have former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young in the final year of his deal.<br><br>All that played a role in agreeing to deal Montez Sweat to… <a href="https://t.co/XbihKIUuwA">https://t.co/XbihKIUuwA</a>

      Not all Bears fans are overly enthusiastic about the impending arrival of Sweat, though, especially those hoping the team manages to stink it up enough to earn them the first overall pick and a shot at USC phenom, Caleb Williams.

      skippity dippity doo @NoahDBoss

      Bears fans when Montez Sweat leaves after the season after playing well enough to cripple their draft chances at Caleb Williams/Marvin Harrison and costing them a 2nd round pick <a href="https://t.co/KqAxHvGF8w">pic.twitter.com/KqAxHvGF8w</a>

      The question now becomes whether Chicago plans to offer Sweat a new contract or the exact scenario predicted above plays out. The team has plenty of cap space at just over $89 million in 2024 and can certainly make a deal with the explosive defensive end and still have plenty of space available to sign other free agents or re-sign those they wish to keep around.

      If Sweat keeps his current pace and continues to outperform the rest of the Bears' line, it will be a tough sell to the fan base for the front office to allow Sweat to walk away, regardless of whether the team secures the No. 1 draft pick.

    49ers Trade for Chase Young

      LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 29: Defensive end Chase Young #99 of the Washington Commanders in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on October 29, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
      Patrick Smith/Getty Images

      On the same afternoon that the Commanders dealt his teammate to the Chicago Bears, Chase Young waived goodbye to the team that drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft as was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for what Glazer reported as a third-round pick.

      Jay Glazer @JayGlazer

      More trades scoopage: Washington traded second DE today and are sending Chase Young to the 49ers pending a physical for conditional third round pick <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonFOX</a>

      It was the biggest surprise of the day, by far, particularly since no one figured the 49ers into the hunt for another defensive lineman.

      It is not the first time Washington has made a deal with the 49ers for a piece that could ultimately win them the NFC. The two teams did business back in 2020, when Washington shipped Trent Williams to San Francisco, something one user pointed out.

      3҉0҉ @TriggaThirty

      Washington has now given us Trent Williams and chase young. They should get a ring too if 49ers win

      Pat McAfee attributed the move to the 49ers' recent three-game skid, which included a ugly 31-17 loss to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in which the former AFC Champions picked last year's best defense apart.

      Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

      BREAKING: The Commanders have traded Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTTB</a> <a href="https://t.co/vHTwHQ5UE0">pic.twitter.com/vHTwHQ5UE0</a>

      Understandably, the piece looks like a championship-winning addition for the 49ers. Some reacted accordingly, inciting Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet.

      Barstool Sports @barstoolsports

      The 49ers adding Chase Young <br> <a href="https://t.co/WlGTwkOe7R">pic.twitter.com/WlGTwkOe7R</a>

      Others, like Jarrett Bailey, recognize it for what it very well may be: the latest in a pattern from the reigning NFC West champions.

      Jarrett Bailey @JBaileyNFL

      Ah yes, the never ending cycle<br><br>The 49ers are favorites coming into the year ➡️ They start off hot ➡️ they hit a rough patch ➡️ Make a big trade ➡️ get hot again ➡️ lose in the playoffs to a team with a real quarterback <br><br>And then restart the cycle in July

      Young has had injury issues before, including a torn ACL in November of 2021 that forced him to miss the remainder of the season, and an injury that sidelined him for this year's season opener.

      Luckily, the depth the Niners now have on that defensive line will allow the team to rotate him, Nick Bosa, and others in and out of the lineup in an attempt to keep them fresh and available late in the season as the team pursues the Super Bowl title that has eluded them since 1995.

    Minnesota Finds Kirk Cousins' Replacement

      GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 29: Joshua Dobbs #9 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at State Farm Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
      Christian Petersen/Getty Images

      The Minnesota Vikings appeared to be in crisis mode when Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles Sunday, putting him out of action for the rest of the season. Seeking a veteran presence for the quarterback room, the team made a move Tuesday, trading for Arizona's Josh Dobbs.

      Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

      Trade! The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cardinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cardinals</a> are sending QB Josh Dobbs to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a>, sources tell me and <a href="https://twitter.com/RapSheet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RapSheet</a>. <br><br>So after losing Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles, Minnesota brings in Dobbs, who started the first eight games for Arizona. Options in the QB room alongside rookie Jaren Hall. <a href="https://t.co/wW5lkX1PVg">pic.twitter.com/wW5lkX1PVg</a>

      The conditions of the deal, per Schefter:

      Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

      There also are conditions attached to the trade that can turn the 7th-round pick that Arizona sent to Minnesota into a sixth-round pick, per source. So a low risk move for Minnesota to bring in added QB help. <a href="https://t.co/59e5w8DuaC">https://t.co/59e5w8DuaC</a>

      Dobbs started eight games for the Cardinals and while his win-loss record is anything but pretty, he played admirably in those games, accumulating 1569 yards through the air, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions.

      His worst games came over the course of his last four and while that may be cause for concern for Vikings fans, the interceptions thrown during that stretch may have been reflective of a quarterback pushing to make something happen for a team that was very obviously going nowhere.

      Even with those recent blemishes on his stat line he is, arguably, the second-best quarterback in the NFC North.

      Dan @ClappedDan

      Josh Dobbs 2022<br>1,827 YD 11 TD 5 INT 81.2 RT<br><br>Jordan Love 2022<br>1,656 YD 13 TD 8 INT 78.2 RT<br><br>Justin Fields 2022<br>1,438 YD 12 TD 6 INT 91.6 RT<br><br>Vikings deadass traded for the 2nd best QB in NFC North 😭😭😭 <a href="https://t.co/179BfbVthM">pic.twitter.com/179BfbVthM</a>

      The Cardinals announced Monday that Dobbs would not be starting for them this weekend, instead turning to either Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune. As Jay Glazer pointed out, we now know there was more to it than merely a benching.

      Jay Glazer @JayGlazer

      Was pretty clear yesterday when Cardinals said QB Josh Dobbs wouldn't be starting next game, there was more to it and they'd likely move him in trade. They send him to Vikings who suddenly found themselves looking for a QB.

      ESPN's Mina Kimes pointed to the trust that teams have in Dobbs to continue giving him the opportunities that he has enjoyed over the course of his "more than a backup but not quite a journeyman" career.

      Mina Kimes @minakimes

      Josh Dobbs really has had one of the more fascinating NFL careers. More than a backup but not quite a journeyman starter type. Someone clearly trusted by coaches as a caretaker QB.

      The Vikings instantly find themselves in a better position following this trade than they did Monday afternoon when it appeared as though rookie Jaren Hall would be the guy throwing passes to Jordan Addison and TJ Hockenson in Week 9.

