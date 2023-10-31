NFL Trade Deadline 2023: Twitter Reacts to Trades, Fails, Surprises and Non-Deals

3 of 4

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

On the same afternoon that the Commanders dealt his teammate to the Chicago Bears, Chase Young waived goodbye to the team that drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft as was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for what Glazer reported as a third-round pick.

It was the biggest surprise of the day, by far, particularly since no one figured the 49ers into the hunt for another defensive lineman.

It is not the first time Washington has made a deal with the 49ers for a piece that could ultimately win them the NFC. The two teams did business back in 2020, when Washington shipped Trent Williams to San Francisco, something one user pointed out.

Pat McAfee attributed the move to the 49ers' recent three-game skid, which included a ugly 31-17 loss to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in which the former AFC Champions picked last year's best defense apart.

Understandably, the piece looks like a championship-winning addition for the 49ers. Some reacted accordingly, inciting Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet.

Others, like Jarrett Bailey, recognize it for what it very well may be: the latest in a pattern from the reigning NFC West champions.

Young has had injury issues before, including a torn ACL in November of 2021 that forced him to miss the remainder of the season, and an injury that sidelined him for this year's season opener.