Davante Adams Rumors: 'Not a Chance in Hell' Raiders Trade WR at 2023 NFL Deadline

Despite another frustrating game for himself and the Las Vegas Raiders in Monday's 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions, Davante Adams is highly unlikely to be playing for another team by the time the trade deadline arrives at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Appearing on First Take, ESPN's Adam Schefter said the response he's heard from people around the NFL is there's "not a chance in hell" Adams gets traded.

Adams has been open about his frustrations with how things are going for the Raiders this season and his role in the offense.

On Oct. 18, Adams told reporters he didn't want to just "hang out" on the field after being targeted a total of nine times in the previous two games combined:

"I'm sure people are thinking, 'They won the game, why is there an issue?' I mean, you see why it's an issue. Y'all should know who I am, know what I'm about at this point ... when you're a player like me, mentally, my benchmark is not wins and losses -- it's greatness. So when I go out there, I expect to be able to have that ability to put that on tape and have an influence on the game. That's my purpose for being here. I'm not here just to hang out; I came here to win and to do it the right way."

Things haven't really improved in the two games since Adams made those comments. He was targeted 12 times in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears, but only caught seven passes for 57 yards in a 30-12 loss.

Monday night was arguably the worst performance for the Raiders all season. They had 157 yards of total offense with more rushing yards (80) than passing (77).

Adams had just one catch for seven yards in the game. There was one play in the fourth where when he was wide open for what should have been a 60-yard touchdown, but Jimmy Garoppolo overshot his target for an incomplete pass.

This was the second time in two seasons with the Raiders that Adams has had a game with one catch and fewer than 20 receiving yards. He only had one such game like that with the Green Bay Packers from 2016 to '21.

Even if the Raiders wanted to trade Adams, it would probably be difficult to pull off the during the season. He's got a $14.7 million cap hit with a $54.4 million dead cap charge in 2023.