NFL Picks Week 9: Early Odds to Exploit for Best Over/Under Score Bets

This is another low over/under, but quarterback uncertainty leans into the under side of the equation.



Quarterback Taylor Heinicke finished Week 8 for the Atlanta Falcons. after Desmond Ridder left for a concussion evaluation—he was cleared but did not return. According to NFL Media's Nick Shook, the Falcons will wait until at least Wednesday to name a Week 9 starter.



"I gotta see where he's at. That's the best I can give you," head coach Arthur Smith said of Ridder, per Shook.



The uncertainty could throw a proverbial wrench into Atlanta's preparation.

The Minnesota Vikings, meanwhile, won't have starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 8. With Nick Mullens on injured reserve, it'll be rookie Jaren Hall against Atlanta's eight-ranked pass defense.



The Viking did acquire Joshua Dobbs from the Cardinals, but still plan to start Hall, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert.