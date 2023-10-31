Tom Brady, Josh Allen Reveal Michael Jordan, LeBron James and More Audible Code Words

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

If you've ever wondered about some of the coded language quarterbacks use to call out audibles on the field, Tom Brady and Josh Allen shared some that have been used in games.

On the latest episode of the Let's Go podcast (starts at 14:00 mark), Brady said some of his favorites included "Jordan" and "Ali." Allen said the Bills use "JR Smith" and "LeBron James" calls on the field.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion said "Jordan" and "Ali" were his favorite plays. They utilized the same hoss juke concept that is run out of empty formation and often left Rob Gronkowski running up the seam one-on-one against either a linebacker or cornerback.

When Brady audibled to "Jordan," it meant the play was a right formation. When he called "Ali," it meant the play was a left formation.

Allen, understandably, didn't want to provide specifics on the audible calls since it would give away what the Bills are trying to do right now. There was a misunderstanding on social media that one of the signals in Thursday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was "Taylor Swift."

Allen clarified that he said "JR Smith" against the Bucs, and it's a common audible in their repertoire.

Brady said his offenses would often use a lot of calls featuring the names of athletes in other sports, as well as movies. Among those he specifically cited were "Fred Couples," "Frank Sinatra, "Pulp Fiction" and "Air Force One."

Allen explained he runs a similar offense to what Brady did, with some modern tweaks added.