TMZ: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Dating 'Overwhelming' for Jason, Mom Donna and Family

MEGA/GC Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift has been an adjustment for the entire Kelce family, according to TMZ Sports.

"Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the frenzy in the press over TayTay and Travis has become incredibly overwhelming for his immediate family members—including his mom, Donna, his dad, Ed, and even his fellow NFLer and older brother, Jason," the report said.

TMZ Sports added that the Kelces are "happy Travis is happy" but that the added attention they've received in recent weeks has been a bit of a challenge.

Jason, a center on the Philadelphia Eagles, was open about the concern he has for his brother due to the increased level of fame.

"It's certainly been weird, the level that it is now," Jason said to NBC Sports' Peter King. "On one hand, I'm happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he's excited about, that he is genuine about. But there's another end of it where it's like, 'Man, this is a lot.'

"There's paparazzi talking about him fueling his car before the game today and I'm like, 'Is that really necessary information to share?' This is another level of stardom that typically football players don't deal with."

Jason wasn't being hyperbolic, either. There was a story published by a major outlet about Travis stopping at a gas station on his way to the Chiefs' team hotel the night before a game.

It's not as though Kelce was living in anonymity before he was romantically linked with Swift. He's a two-time Super Bowl champion and commercial pitchman, and he even had his own dating show years ago.