3 Players Packers Must Consider Benching amid 2-5 Start

1 of 3

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

Benching Jordan Love probably isn't an option for the Packers. There's no denying he has struggled, but the Packers have to make certain that he isn't the guy before heading into the offseason and that means giving him every opportunity to prove that sentiment wrong over the second half of the season.

It also means giving him the best protection possible.

Right now, Rasheed Wallace isn't the guy to do that. The former seventh-round pick got off to a strong start when he initially took over at left tackle. However, he's been exposed in recent weeks and was benched after just 18 offensive snaps in Week 7's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Walker has already given up three sacks and drawn seven penalties with a PFF grade of 56.2. Given his hot start to the season in which he didn't even give up a pressure in his first two games, that's a precipitous decline.

Those struggles came to a head when he was replaced by Yosh Nijman who is a more experienced player and was better in Week 7. Head coach Matt LaFleur told media that the starting left tackle job would be "up for discussion" this week.