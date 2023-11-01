3 Players Packers Must Consider Benching amid 2-5 Start

3 Players Packers Must Consider Benching amid 2-5 StartNovember 1, 2023
It was well-known going into the season there would be some growing pains as the Packers transitioned to Jordan Love for the 2023 campaign. But a 2-5 start is not something this franchise or fan base is accustomed to.
Given the general state of the NFC North outside of the Detroit Lions, it's a frustrating place to be.
The Vikings just lost their starting quarterback for the year. The Chicago Bears are struggling to show improvement with Justin Fields out of the lineup. If the Packers were even .500 it would be much easier to be positive that this season would not be a lost year.
Instead, they sit at 2-5 and need to reflect on changes they might need to make. That means sending some players to the bench in an attempt to get things back on track.
Here are three candidates whose playing time and role need to be reviewed.
LT Rasheed Walker
Benching Jordan Love probably isn't an option for the Packers. There's no denying he has struggled, but the Packers have to make certain that he isn't the guy before heading into the offseason and that means giving him every opportunity to prove that sentiment wrong over the second half of the season.
It also means giving him the best protection possible.
Right now, Rasheed Wallace isn't the guy to do that. The former seventh-round pick got off to a strong start when he initially took over at left tackle. However, he's been exposed in recent weeks and was benched after just 18 offensive snaps in Week 7's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Walker has already given up three sacks and drawn seven penalties with a PFF grade of 56.2. Given his hot start to the season in which he didn't even give up a pressure in his first two games, that's a precipitous decline.
Those struggles came to a head when he was replaced by Yosh Nijman who is a more experienced player and was better in Week 7. Head coach Matt LaFleur told media that the starting left tackle job would be "up for discussion" this week.
That discussion should end with the conclusion that Nijman is the man for the job.
NB Keisean Nixon
Keisean Nixon has made five starts this season as the team's top slot corner, but it's about time he get bumped down the depth chart.
Nixon is a good return man, but his work as a defensive back hasn't been starter caliber. According to Pro Football Reference he has given up a passer rating of 97.8 when targeted and a 72.7 completion percentage.
The hope was that Nixon would only be a starter while Eric Stokes recovered from the foot injury that sidelined him in 2022. Unfortunately, his return to the lineup in Week 7 didn't last long before he hurt his hamstring and wound up back on injured reserve.
Nixon is no longer a short-term patch. The Packers can't depend on Stokes coming back any time soon and they need to find an answer in the slot.
Rasul Douglas is no longer an option after the Packers traded him away to the Buffalo Bills at the deadline. However, veterans like Bryce Callahan and Casey Hayward are still available as free agents.
C Josh Myers
If the Packers do decide to continue rolling with Rasheed Walker then there needs to be some thought in replacing Josh Myers.
The center's pass protection has been alright, but he leaves a lot to be desired as a run blocker. If the Packers offense is going to get going with Love under center it's going to require a strong run game.
The Packers have always been a team that is willing to shake up the offensive line if it means getting the five best players on the field. Zach Tom has done a decent job out at right tackle, but he has the ability to play center.
If the Packers want to improve their run blocking then it's worth consideration to move Tom down to center and replace Myers with Nijman who can slot in at right tackle. It's a more complicated fix to the offensive line than simply replacing Walker, but this is a team whose record necessitates moves to fix things.