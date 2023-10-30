Cowboys OC Compares Dak Prescott to Drew Brees: 'They're Wired Very Similarly'

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

While Dak Prescott draws plenty of criticism for his play from time to time, the Dallas Cowboys' signal caller has earned praise for the way he's played over the past couple of weeks.

The 30-year-old has had a great bounce back since the Cowboys' ugly loss in Week 5 to the San Francisco 49ers, most recently throwing for 304 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in a win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Dallas' offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has nothing but admiration for the way Prescott has responded to the scrutiny.

"He's just awesome to be around," Schottenheimer said via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "He makes me a better person every day. Guys like that are guys you really, really want to see have success. He reminds me a lot of Drew Brees. They're wired very similarly. It's not ever about them, it's about the team and what can they do that's best for the team."

This is Schottenheimer's first year in Dallas but has already seen some special traits in Prescott, who is playing himself right back into Pro Bowl form after leading the league in interceptions.

Through seven games in 2023, Prescott has thrown for 1,637 yards to go along with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's also added 104 yards and another score in the rushing game.

Schottenheimer's coaching career in the NFL dates all the way back to 1997 and has worked as the offensive coordinator for numerous organizations, including the New York Jets, St. Louis Rams and Seattle Seahawks.