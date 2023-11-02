MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand Entering 2023-24 Free Agency

Outlook: The annual owners meetings will take place this year from Nov. 14-16, and one item on the docket is the official vote for the Oakland Athletics plans to relocate to Las Vegas. That will likely be the most notable news of the offseason for an A's squad that has been stripped to the studs in recent seasons and is unlikely to spend any significant money in free agency. The emergence of rookie Zack Gelof in the second half gives them at least one long-term building block...until he is inevitably traded.