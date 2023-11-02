MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand Entering 2023-24 Free AgencyNovember 2, 2023
MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand Entering 2023-24 Free Agency
The 2023 MLB season is officially complete after the Texas Rangers knocked off the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games to become World Series champions.
The focus now shifts to the offseason, which means it's time for an updated version of our MLB power rankings to set the stage for what's to come this winter.
For our first offseason reshuffling of these rankings, teams are ranked based on their 2024 outlook. That includes how complete the roster is heading into free agency, how active the club is expected to be in the coming months and the overall direction the franchise is headed.
We'll put together fresh versions of these power rankings throughout the offseason, with clubs shifting according to their wheelings and dealings.
For now, this serves as a baseline for those future editions of our leaguewide rankings.
On a personal note, I want to once again say thanks to everyone for reading along all season. This was my 12th year authoring our weekly MLB power rankings here at Bleacher Report, and it's still one of my favorite parts of the job.
30. Oakland Athletics
2023 Opening Day Rank: 30
2023 Finish: 50-112, Fifth in AL West
Key Free Agents: IF/OF Tony Kemp
Outlook: The annual owners meetings will take place this year from Nov. 14-16, and one item on the docket is the official vote for the Oakland Athletics plans to relocate to Las Vegas. That will likely be the most notable news of the offseason for an A's squad that has been stripped to the studs in recent seasons and is unlikely to spend any significant money in free agency. The emergence of rookie Zack Gelof in the second half gives them at least one long-term building block...until he is inevitably traded.
29. Colorado Rockies
2023 Opening Day Rank: 28
2023 Finish: 59-103, Fifth in NL West
Key Free Agents: RP Brent Suter, SP Chris Flexen, SP Chase Anderson
Outlook: With Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela both recovering from Tommy John surgery, the Rockies will have to be proactive in addressing their starting rotation, though luring free-agent arms to Coors Field is never easy. Young position players Ezequiel Tovar, Nolan Jones and Brenton Doyle have a chance to be long-term pieces, but this team is going nowhere until it finds a way to field a competitive pitching staff.
28. Kansas City Royals
2023 Opening Day Rank: 25
2023 Finish: 56-106, Fifth in AL Central
Key Free Agents: SP Zack Greinke, SP Brad Keller, IF Matt Duffy
Outlook: The Royals have a true face of the franchise in Bobby Witt Jr. after he posted a 120 OPS+ with 28 doubles, 11 triples, 30 home runs, 49 steals and 4.4 WAR in his second season in the majors. However, the rest of the roster around him remains a work-in-progress, and an inability to develop their high-end pitching prospects has left the rotation as a glaring weakness.
27. Chicago White Sox
2023 Opening Day Rank: 18
2023 Finish: 61-101, Fourth in AL Central
Key Free Agents: C Yasmani Grandal, IF Elvis Andrus, RP Bryan Shaw, SS Tim Anderson (club option), RP Liam Hendriks (club option), SP Mike Clevinger (mutual option)
Outlook: The White Sox sold aggressively at the trade deadline, but they stopped short of moving any controllable core pieces. Now they are at a crossroads, and the new front office will have to decide if it wants to retool around Luis Robert Jr., Dylan Cease, Eloy Jiménez and Andrew Vaughn, or blow it up and start from scratch. The first big decision will be what to do with a $14 million club option on longtime shortstop Tim Anderson.
26. Washington Nationals
2023 Opening Day Rank: 29
2023 Finish: 71-91, Fifth in NL East
Key Free Agents: RP Carl Edwards Jr., OF Corey Dickerson
Outlook: All things considered, the Nationals far exceeded expectations during the 2023 season, using a 17-11 August and a 35-37 second half to finish with 16 more wins than they tallied during the 2022 campaign. Outfielder Lane Thomas had a breakout season, and young players such as CJ Abrams, Keibert Ruiz, MacKenzie Gore and Josiah Gray looked the part of long-term building blocks.
25. Pittsburgh Pirates
2023 Opening Day Rank: 24
2023 Finish: 76-86, Fourth in NL Central
Key Free Agents: DH Andrew McCutchen, SP Vince Velasquez, RP Jarlín García (club option)
Outlook: The Pirates gave playing time to a wide array of rookies during the 2023 season, and that experience should pay dividends in the coming years. The return of shortstop Oneil Cruz from a broken leg could also provide a huge in-house boost to the lineup. The Pittsburgh front office has done a nice job finding value on the fringe of the free-agent market in recent years and will likely take a similar approach this winter.
24. Detroit Tigers
2023 Opening Day Rank: 27
2023 Finish: 78-84, Second in AL Central
Key Free Agents: SP Matthew Boyd, RP José Cisnero, IF Jonathan Schoop, SP Eduardo Rodríguez (opt-out), SS Javier Báez (opt-out)
Outlook: The Tigers used a 39-34 record after the All-Star break to make a legitimate run at their first winning record since 2016. The trio of Tarik Skubal, Matt Manning and Reese Olson give the team the makings of a solid young rotation, and a healthy Casey Mize could join that group in 2024. Offensively, Spencer Torkelson (105 OPS+, 31 HR, 94 RBI) took a step toward living up to the expectations that came with going No. 1 overall in 2020, but they finished 28th in the majors in OPS and runs scored.
23. St. Louis Cardinals
2023 Opening Day Rank: 12
2023 Finish: 71-91, Fifth in NL Central
Key Free Agents: RP Drew VerHagen, SP Adam Wainwright (retire)
Outlook: The Cardinals were undone by an underperforming starting staff that finished 26th in the majors with a 5.07 ERA. With Adam Wainwright headed for retirement and both Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty traded at the deadline, they will need to completely rebuild the rotation behind Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz. Trading from their wealth of controllable young bats could be the answer to a more balanced roster.
22. Los Angeles Angels
2023 Opening Day Rank: 13
2023 Finish: 73-89, Fourth in AL West
Key Free Agents: DH/SP Shohei Ohtani, IF Gio Urshela, OF Randal Grichuk, 1B C.J. Cron, IF Eduardo Escobar (club option), RP Aaron Loup (club option)
Outlook: It's a tough time to be an Angels fan. Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has one foot out the door in free agency, Mike Trout has only played in 48.8 percent of the team's games the past three years and is owed roughly $260 million over the next seven seasons, and the organization is still searching for its first playoff berth since 2014. It's hard to see how L.A. does anything but take a step backward without Ohtani.
21. San Francisco Giants
2023 Opening Day Rank: 23
2023 Finish: 79-83, Fourth in NL West
Key Free Agents: OF Joc Pederson, SS Brandon Crawford, SP Alex Wood, RP Scott Alexander, RP Jakob Junis, SP Alex Cobb (club option), OF Michael Conforto (opt-out), SP Sean Manaea (opt-out), SP Ross Stripling (opt-out)
Outlook: The Giants' platoon-heavy approach offensively is not working, and they need to find more middle-of-the-lineup stability after whiffing in their pursuit of several high-profile stars last offseason. The opt-out decisions of Michael Conforto and Sean Manaea will be a notable early storyline, but it's what the club does in free agency that will determine if it can take the next step forward.
20. Cincinnati Reds
2023 Opening Day Rank: 26
2023 Finish: 82-80, Third in NL Central
Key Free Agents: OF Harrison Bader, OF Hunter Renfroe, RP Buck Farmer, 1B Joey Votto (club option), C Curt Casali (mutual option)
Outlook: With Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, Noelvi Marte and Christian Encarnacion-Strand providing a huge influx of young offensive talent to the offense, the Reds might be a couple veteran starters and some bullpen help away from making some serious noise. The current projected rotation of Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott, Graham Ashcraft, Brandon Williamson and Nick Lodolo has a ton of upside, but they can't just rely on that group heading into 2024.
19. Boston Red Sox
2023 Opening Day Rank: 20
2023 Finish: 78-84, Fifth in AL East
Key Free Agents: OF Adam Duvall, SP James Paxton, DH Justin Turner (player option), SP Corey Kluber (club option), RP Joely Rodriguez (club option)
Outlook: The Red Sox have multiple holes to plug on the roster, but there is also a good core in place to build around. Brayan Bello and Kutter Crawford look like long-term rotation pieces, while Triston Casas is a budding star at first base. A healthy Trevor Story will rejoin Rafael Devers on the left side of the infield, and top prospect Ceddanne Rafaela could push for the starting center field job during spring training.
18. New York Mets
2023 Opening Day Rank: 4
2023 Finish: 75-87, Fourth in NL East
Key Free Agents: SP Carlos Carrasco, RP Adam Ottavino (player option), C Omar Narváez (player option), RP Brooks Raley (club option)
Outlook: It's impossible to rank the Mets any higher until they address a 2024 starting rotation that currently features Kodai Senga, José Quintana and three massive question marks. It's still unclear whether the front office will push for contention in 2024, or if it will focus on building toward the not-too-distant future. That decision will be directly tied to Pete Alonso's future as he enters his final year of arbitration control.
17. Cleveland Guardians
2023 Opening Day Rank: 8
2023 Finish: 76-86, Third in AL Central
Key Free Agents: SP Lucas Giolito, RP Reynaldo López, OF Kole Calhoun, C Mike Zunino
Outlook: The Guardians were one win away from reaching the ALCS in 2022 with the youngest team in baseball, but a lack of consistent offensive production led to a disappointing encore performance. They ranked dead-last in the majors with 124 home runs and 27th with a .694 OPS. The emergence of rookie starters Tanner Bibee, Logan Allen and Gavin Williams could pave the way for a Shane Bieber trade.
16. Miami Marlins
2023 Opening Day Rank: 22
2023 Finish: 84-78, Third in NL East
Key Free Agents: RP David Robertson, RP Matt Moore, 1B Yuli Gurriel, IF Joey Wendle, SP Johnny Cueto (club option), RP Matt Barnes (club option), OF Jorge Soler (opt-out), 1B Josh Bell (opt-out)
Outlook: The Marlins swung a deal to acquire 2023 NL batting champ Luis Arraez last offseason, but more needs to be done if they want to build off their surprising postseason berth as the third NL wild card. Slugger Jorge Soler is a safe bet to opt out of the final year of his contract that is valued at $9 million, which puts further emphasis on their need for offensive help. They have the controllable arms to swing a blockbuster deal if they can't make a splash in free agency.
15. New York Yankees
2023 Opening Day Rank: 10
2023 Finish: 82-80, Fourth in AL East
Key Free Agents: IF/OF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SP Frankie Montas, SP Luis Severino, RP Wandy Peralta, RP Keynan Middleton
Outlook: Can Aaron Judge stay healthy for a full season? Can Nestor Cortes return to the form he showed in 2022? Can Carlos Rodón provide something of value in the second season of his $162 million deal? Can some of the club's MLB-ready prospects make an impact? There are a lot of question marks surrounding this Yankees team, and even if everything breaks right, there are still major holes to fill in the outfield and starting rotation.
14. San Diego Padres
2023 Opening Day Rank: 3
2023 Finish: 82-80, Third in NL West
Key Free Agents: SP Blake Snell, RP Josh Hader, SP Seth Lugo (player option), DH Matt Carpenter (player option), SP Michael Wacha (club/player option), SP/RP Nick Martinez (club/player option)
Outlook: After starting the 2023 season with a $253 million payroll, the Padres are planning to trim that figure closer to the $200 million range. That likely means Blake Snell and Josh Hader are both gone in free agency, and outfielder Juan Soto could also be shopped with a $33 million projected salary ahead of his final year of arbitration control. Can they strike a balance between cutting costs and staying competitive?
13. Chicago Cubs
2023 Opening Day Rank: 21
2023 Finish: 83-79, Second in NL Central
Key Free Agents: 1B/3B Jeimer Candelario, RP Michael Fulmer, 1B/OF (mutual option), RP Brad Boxberger (mutual option), SP Kyle Hendricks (club option), C Yan Gomes (club option), SP Marcus Stroman (opt-out)
Outlook: The opt-out decision from Marcus Stroman ($21 million) and club option decision on Kyle Hendricks ($16 million) will go a long way in determining how much the Cubs need to do to address their starting rotation. The X-factor of the offseason will be whether they can re-sign Cody Bellinger, who is a lock to decline his end of a mutual option after a huge bounce-back season. Expect them to be major players in free agency once again.
12. Milwaukee Brewers
2023 Opening Day Rank: 15
2023 Finish: 92-70, First in NL Central
Key Free Agents: 1B Carlos Santana, SP Colin Rea, C Victor Caratini, IF/OF Brian Anderson, 3B Josh Donaldson, SP Wade Miley (mutual option), OF Mark Canha (club option), RP Andrew Chafin (club option), RP Justin Wilson (club option)
Outlook: There was a case to be made that the Brewers should gear up for one more title push in 2024 before Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Willy Adames all reach free agency during the 2024-25 offseason. However, after Woodruff underwent shoulder surgery that is expected to sideline him for the entire 2024 season, he is now a potential non-tender candidate and the front office could pivot to focusing on the future by shopping Burnes and Adames this winter.
11. Seattle Mariners
2023 Opening Day Rank: 9
2023 Finish: 88-74, Third in AL West
Key Free Agents: OF Teoscar Hernández, C Tom Murphy
Outlook: There has been some speculation that the Mariners could make a run at signing Blake Snell in free agency and then trade one of their controllable young starting pitchers to upgrade the offense. Slugger Teoscar Hernández is also a free agent, so at the very least they will need to replace his middle-of-the-lineup production. The pieces are here for this team to be a perennial contender.
10. Minnesota Twins
2023 Opening Day Rank: 14
2023 Finish: 87-75, First in AL Central
Key Free Agents: SP Sonny Gray, OF Michael A. Taylor, SP Kenta Maeda, IF Donovan Solano, RP Emilio Pagán, RP Dylan Floro, SP Tyler Mahle, 1B/OF Joey Gallo, 2B Jorge Polanco (club option), OF Max Kepler (club option)
Outlook: The Twins got an AL-best 3.82 ERA from the starting rotation during the regular season, but with Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda headed for free agency, there is some turnover on the staff. The emergence of rookies Edouard Julien and Royce Lewis during the second half added another wrinkle to the offense. The first big decision of the offseason will be club options on Jorge Polanco ($10.5 million) and Max Kepler ($10 million)
9. Arizona Diamondbacks
2023 Opening Day Rank: 17
2023 Finish: 84-78, Second in NL West
Key Free Agents: OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr., OF Tommy Pham, 3B Evan Longoria, RP Mark Melancon (mutual option)
Outlook: The D-backs got hot at the perfect time, sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers before surviving a thrilling seven-game NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies to advance to the World Series. It's fair to say this team arrived sooner than expected and exceeded even the most optimistic of expectations. The emergence of rookie Brandon Pfaadt in October gives them a clear No. 3 starter behind Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, but more will need to be done to shore up the rotation.
8. Toronto Blue Jays
2023 Opening Day Rank: 6
2023 Finish: 89-73, Third in AL East
Key Free Agents: 3B Matt Chapman, OF Kevin Kiermaier, 1B Brandon Belt, RP Jordan Hicks, SP Hyun Jin Ryu, 2B/OF Whit Merrifield (mutual option), RP Chad Green (club/player option)
Outlook: The Blue Jays have the pieces to be a serious World Series threat, and with a few additions this offseason, they could be right back in the playoffs after finishing third in the AL East. Good-not-great offensive seasons from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer and Alejandro Kirk leave room for in-house improvement, and the starting rotation should again be one of the best in baseball. Will they re-sign Matt Chapman or look elsewhere at third base?
7. Tampa Bay Rays
2023 Opening Day Rank: 11
2023 Finish: 99-63, Second in AL East
Key Free Agents: RP Robert Stephenson, RP Chris Devenski, RP Jake Diekman
Outlook: The Rays only have three players projected to earn more than $10 million during the upcoming season, and they could look to flip Tyler Glasnow ($25 million) and Manuel Margot ($10 million) to help trim payroll. The future of Wander Franco will be a major storyline to follow during the offseason, though the precipitous rise of Junior Caminero has given them a potential in-house replacement. As usual, any under-the-radar pitcher they acquire can be expected to have a breakout season.
6. Baltimore Orioles
2023 Opening Day Rank: 19
2023 Finish: 101-61, First in AL East
Key Free Agents: SP Kyle Gibson, SP Jack Flaherty, OF Aaron Hicks, IF Adam Frazier, RP Shintaro Fujinami
Outlook: The Orioles have one of the most exciting young offensive cores in baseball, with Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson already providing star-level production and the game's top prospect, Jackson Holliday, set to join them in short order. A breakout season from Kyle Bradish and a second-half breakthrough from Grayson Rodriguez gives the rotation a better long-term outlook, but they would still benefit greatly from a high-profile addition to front the staff.
5. Los Angeles Dodgers
2023 Opening Day Rank: 7
2023 Finish: 100-62, First in NL West
Key Free Agents: SP Clayton Kershaw, DH J.D. Martinez, SP Julio Urías, OF Jason Heyward, RP Ryan Brasier, RP Shelby Miller, SS Amed Rosario, OF David Peralta, 2B Kolten Wong, 3B Max Muncy (club option), SP Lance Lynn (club option), RP Joe Kelly (club option), RP Daniel Hudson (club option), RP Alex Reyes (club option), RP Blake Treinen (club option)
Outlook: The Dodgers are going to be major players for all of the free-agent market's top players thanks to a ton of money being shed from the payroll and multiple areas they can stand to improve up and down the roster. Sorting out the starting rotation will be the biggest priority, but they also have room to add an impact bat with designated hitter, left field and one of the middle infield spots all on the list for potential upgrades. Their payroll flexibility is a big reason why they crack the top five, but there's also a lot of work to do.
4. Philadelphia Phillies
2023 Opening Day Rank: 5
2023 Finish: 90-72, Second in NL East
Key Free Agents: SP Aaron Nola, 1B Rhys Hoskins, RP Craig Kimbrel, SP Michael Lorenzen
Outlook: Even if the Phillies decide to let Aaron Nola and Rhys Hoskins walk in free agency, they still have one of the most complete rosters in baseball even without any outside additions. Hoskins might end up being a prime candidate to accept a qualifying offer if the team decides to extend one. After a reasonably effective closer-by-committee approach, they will either need to re-sign Craig Kimbrel or find another arm to bolster their late-inning contingent.
3. Houston Astros
2023 Opening Day Rank: 1
2023 Finish: 90-72, First in AL West
Key Free Agents: OF Michael Brantley, RP Phil Maton, RP Ryne Stanek, C Martín Maldonado, RP Hector Neris (player option)
Outlook: The Astros' roster will return almost entirely intact, though they will have a few holes to plug in the bullpen and a decision to make on the future of veterans Michael Brantley and Martín Maldonado. The return of Lance McCullers Jr., who missed the entire 2023 season after undergoing surgery to repair his flexor tendon, will be a huge in-house addition to the rotation. Extensions could be a focal point this offseason, with Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman both headed for free agency after the 2024 season, while Framber Valdez and Kyle Tucker are free agents after 2025.
2. Atlanta Braves
2023 Opening Day Rank: 2
2023 Finish: 104-58, First in NL East
Key Free Agents: RP Joe Jiménez, RP Jesse Chavez, OF Kevin Pillar, RP Brad Hand (mutual option), SP Charlie Morton (club option), OF Eddie Rosario (club option), RP Collin McHugh (club option), RP Kirby Yates (club option)
Outlook: The biggest decision for the Braves early in the offseason will be whether to exercise a $9 million club option on Eddie Rosario, who posted a 100 OPS+ with 21 home runs and 74 RBI in 142 games. They will also have to wait to see if Charlie Morton plans to pitch another year or if he is headed for retirement. Outside of those two decisions, this might be baseball's most complete rotation, though it could use at least one more starting pitcher with Kyle Wright expected to miss the entire 2024 season.
1. Texas Rangers
2023 Opening Day Rank: 16
2023 Finish: 90-72, Second in AL West
Key Free Agents: SP Jordan Montgomery, C/DH Mitch Garver, RP Aroldis Chapman, RP Will Smith, SP Martín Pérez, SP Jake Odorizzi, RP Chris Stratton, OF Travis Jankowski, OF Robbie Grossman, IF/OF Brad Miller, C Austin Hedges, SP Andrew Heaney (player option), RP Jose Leclerc (club option)
Outlook: This was not a fluke, folks. The Rangers have a roster that is built to contend for the foreseeable future with an enviable mix of established veteran stars in the lineup and the rotation, the young tandem of Josh Jung and Evan Carter, and the upside that could come with a healthy Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer together in the starting rotation. The biggest hole is the bullpen, so expect them to be major players for Josh Hader in free agency.
Congrats to the 2023 Texas Rangers on an impressive postseason run and the franchise's first World Series title.