X

    Eddie Hearn: Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua Fight Would Be 'Absolutely Massive'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 30, 2023

    Cameroonian-French mixed martila arts star and boxer Francis Ngannou warms up while former US boxer Mike Tyson speaks to media during a training session at Ngannou's gym in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 26, 2023. Mixed martial arts star Francis Ngannou will have heavyweight legend Mike Tyson in his corner when he faces World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in the boxing ring in Saudi Arabia on October 28. (Photo by Ian Maule / AFP) (Photo by IAN MAULE/AFP via Getty Images)
    IAN MAULE/AFP via Getty Images

    Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes Francis Ngannou needs to strike while the iron is hot on the heels of his high-profile encounter with Tyson Fury.

    Hearn said Monday on The MMA Hour that Ngannou should line up a rematch with Fury or challenge another top heavyweight such as Anthony Joshua, which would be an "absolutely massive" event:

    AFeldmanMMA @afeldMMA

    Eddie Hearn on a potential Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou fight:<br><br>"It's one of the biggest fights in the history of the sport. And I promise you this, Easy Work for my man, Anthony Joshua."<a href="https://twitter.com/EddieHearn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EddieHearn</a> / <a href="https://twitter.com/francis_ngannou?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@francis_ngannou</a> / <a href="https://twitter.com/arielhelwani?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@arielhelwani</a> / <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheMMAHour?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheMMAHour</a> <a href="https://t.co/82FPJhpM0T">pic.twitter.com/82FPJhpM0T</a>

    Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman

    Eddie Hearn: What you have to do if you're Francis Ngannou now is you have to rematch Tyson Fury or you have to fight Anthony Joshua.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheMMAHour?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheMMAHour</a> <a href="https://t.co/fYLfbHnsSx">pic.twitter.com/fYLfbHnsSx</a>

    For his part, Ngannou said he has had contact with Deontay Wilder about a fight under MMA rules:

    MMA Fighting @MMAFighting

    Francis Ngannou says Deontay Wilder has "been training MMA" and that fight has been discussed 👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheMMAHour?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheMMAHour</a><br><br>▶️ <a href="https://t.co/29tcNQ84pn">https://t.co/29tcNQ84pn</a> <a href="https://t.co/tk5kdh0tHp">pic.twitter.com/tk5kdh0tHp</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.