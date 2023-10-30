Eddie Hearn: Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua Fight Would Be 'Absolutely Massive'October 30, 2023
Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes Francis Ngannou needs to strike while the iron is hot on the heels of his high-profile encounter with Tyson Fury.
Hearn said Monday on The MMA Hour that Ngannou should line up a rematch with Fury or challenge another top heavyweight such as Anthony Joshua, which would be an "absolutely massive" event:
AFeldmanMMA @afeldMMA
Eddie Hearn on a potential Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou fight:<br><br>"It's one of the biggest fights in the history of the sport. And I promise you this, Easy Work for my man, Anthony Joshua."<a href="https://twitter.com/EddieHearn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EddieHearn</a> / <a href="https://twitter.com/francis_ngannou?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@francis_ngannou</a> / <a href="https://twitter.com/arielhelwani?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@arielhelwani</a> / <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheMMAHour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheMMAHour</a> <a href="https://t.co/82FPJhpM0T">pic.twitter.com/82FPJhpM0T</a>
Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman
Eddie Hearn: What you have to do if you're Francis Ngannou now is you have to rematch Tyson Fury or you have to fight Anthony Joshua.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheMMAHour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheMMAHour</a> <a href="https://t.co/fYLfbHnsSx">pic.twitter.com/fYLfbHnsSx</a>
For his part, Ngannou said he has had contact with Deontay Wilder about a fight under MMA rules:
MMA Fighting @MMAFighting
Francis Ngannou says Deontay Wilder has "been training MMA" and that fight has been discussed 👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheMMAHour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheMMAHour</a><br><br>▶️ <a href="https://t.co/29tcNQ84pn">https://t.co/29tcNQ84pn</a> <a href="https://t.co/tk5kdh0tHp">pic.twitter.com/tk5kdh0tHp</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.