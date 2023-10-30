X

    Lakers' LeBron James Reflects on Viral Dunk Photos from 20 Years Apart: 'Wild!!!'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 30, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 29: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against the Sacramento Kings on October 29, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    Exactly 20 years into his NBA career, LeBron James still has hops.

    The Los Angeles Lakers star basked in the moment after a picture of him dunking Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings went viral when being compared to one taken 20 years earlier during his NBA debut.

    James called the side-by-side photos "WILD!!!" in his own Instagram post. The future Hall of Famer finished with 27 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists Sunday night in Sacramento on his 20th NBA anniversary. The double-double unfortunately came in a losing effort, but James was still able to reflect on the full-circle moment.

    "It's pretty cool when you look at it," James said. "It's when I started my career, and being at Arco Arena at the time, lots of memories. It's special and I'm still doing it."

    That said, there is not much time for reflection. The Lakers have dropped two of their first three games to start the 2023-24 season and host the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

