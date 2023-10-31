Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Guide for Top Players and Sleepers

0 of 4

With Week 9 set to kick off on Thursday, many fantasy managers have reached a critical juncture in the season. The fantasy playoffs are on the not-too-distant horizon, and injuries continue to mount.



The Minnesota Vikings lost quarterback Kirk Cousins for the rest of the season on Sunday.



"An MRI has confirmed the Vikings' fears. Four-time Pro Bowl QB Kirk Cousins tore his right Achilles tendon and his 2023 season is over," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.



Additionally, the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers will be on bye this week. It could be a very tricky slate to navigate, and we're here to dive into the week's top plays and best sleeper options.

