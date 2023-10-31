Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Guide for Top Players and Sleepers

Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Guide for Top Players and SleepersOctober 31, 2023
With Week 9 set to kick off on Thursday, many fantasy managers have reached a critical juncture in the season. The fantasy playoffs are on the not-too-distant horizon, and injuries continue to mount.
The Minnesota Vikings lost quarterback Kirk Cousins for the rest of the season on Sunday.
"An MRI has confirmed the Vikings' fears. Four-time Pro Bowl QB Kirk Cousins tore his right Achilles tendon and his 2023 season is over," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.
Additionally, the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers will be on bye this week. It could be a very tricky slate to navigate, and we're here to dive into the week's top plays and best sleeper options.
All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
6. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
10. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders
Sleeper: Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield hasn't been a reliable starting fantasy potion this season, but he has been good for the occasional strong outing.
Against the Buffalo Bills last Thursday, Mayfield passed for 237 yards and two touchdowns while adding 19 rushing yards. Managers in a pinch can likely rely on Mayfield against the Houston Texans in Week 9.
Houston has a middling pass defense, one that allowed the 16th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks through the first seven weeks. Mayfield has thrown for at least 200 yards in each of his last four games and has six passing touchdowns over that span.
Mayfield is rostered in just 30 percent of Yahoo leagues and 28 percent of ESPN leagues.
Running Back
Top 10
1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
3. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins
4. Breece Hall, New York Jets
5. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
6. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
7. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
8. D'Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles
9. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
10. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Sleeper: Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
With backs like Christian McCaffrey and Travis Etienne Jr. on bye this week, managers may need a spot starter at running back. Kareem Hunt of the Cleveland Browns might just fit the bill.
Hunt has not had large yardage totals since returning to Cleveland, but he's rushed for four touchdowns over the past three games and will likely continue to get the bulk of the red-zone work.
Cleveland also has an enticing matchup at home against the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs through Week 7.
Hunt is rostered in 81 percent of Yahoo leagues but only 67 percent of ESPN leagues, so it's worth checking to see if he's available. If he's on your roster, he's worth a flex start in Week 9.
Wide Receiver
Top 10
1. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
4. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
5. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
7. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
9. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
10. Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers
Sleeper: Demario Douglas, New England Patriots
The New England Patriots passing attack has underwhelmed all season, but rookie Demario Douglas could be poised for a breakout game this week. Douglas has seen at least four receptions in each of the past two games and may see an expanded role this week.
New England's No. 1 receiver, Kendrick Bourne, suffered a torn ACL in Week 8, while DeVante Parker exited with a concussion.
Douglas may now be the top option against a very suspect Washington Commanders secondary. Entering Week 8, no team had allowed more fantasy points to opposing wideouts than Washington.
Douglas is still available in more than 95 percent of ESPN and Yahoo leagues.
Tight End
Top 10
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
3. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
4. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
6. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
7. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
8. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
9. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints
10. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
Sleeper: Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Texans haven't been great against opposing quarterbacks, and they've been even more vulnerable to opposing tight ends.
Through Week 7, Houston had allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble had just two catches for four yards against Houston on Sunday, but he did catch a touchdown pass.
While tight end Cade Otton hasn't been a huge part of the Buccaneers passing attack, he has caught at least four passes in each of the past two games. He also caught a two-point conversion pass against Buffalo on Thursday.
Otton should provide a solid PPR floor this week, and he's available in the vast majority of Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
*Fantasy scoring and roster information from FantasyPros.