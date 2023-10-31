NFL Picks 2023: Early Week 9 Odds to Exploit after Final Week 8 Results

2 of 3

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles could be the game of the week.



The Eagles narrowly escaped the Washington Commanders for the second time this season, while the Cowboys dominated the Los Angeles Rams. Dallas could have the edge in confidence coming into the game, but it's not a great matchup for Dallas.



The Rams are a middling team, the type that the Cowboys have feasted on this season. The Eagles now look like the best team in the NFC, they have home-field advantage, and they have a multi-faceted ground game.



Jalen Hurts, D'Andre Swift and the Philadelphia rushing attack can cause problems for a Dallas defense allowing 4.1 yards per carry on the ground.



The Cowboys have struggled to run the ball consistently, and their pass protection has appeared suspect. This is another situation that Philly can exploit with a deep and powerful defensive front.

