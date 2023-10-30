Raiders' Maxx Crosby on NFL Legacy: 'Going to Put F--king Everything I Have into It'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is "obsessed with getting better," and his insatiable drive continues to fuel his quest to be an elite pass-rusher.

Crosby told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez he's an "addict," a reference to both his passion for football and a nod to the alcoholism for which he sought treatment years ago.

"I went through what I went through, but this is way bigger than that," he said. "For me, it helps that I have that addictive personality, but I've always loved football. Just now, I have a lot more time and a lot more energy and I'm not going out and doing the s--t I used to do. Now, all my energy is put into my craft, and when I have the time to be home, it's with my daughter. That's all that matters to me, and that's most important.

"I don't ever want to look back and be like, 'Damn, I wish I would've done more. I wish I would've done this.' It's like, 'No, I'm going to put f--king everything I have into it and see where it takes me.' And that's why I feel like I just continuously keep getting better."

The 26-year-old is coming off his second straight Pro Bowl bod, and he's on pace to have his most prolific season yet. Through seven games, he has 40 tackles, 6.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss, a rate that would put him past his previous highs for tackles (89) and sacks (12.5).

The competition will be fierce, but a first All-Pro honor could beckon for Crosby if he continues to perform at this level.