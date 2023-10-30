Amon-Ra St. Brown Recalls Jalen Ramsey Saying 'I Don't Know Who the F--k You Are'October 30, 2023
Jalen Ramsey knows Amon-Ra St. Brown now.
The Detroit Lions wide receiver recalled to ESPN's Eric Woodyard when he was matched up against Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams as a rookie in 2021.
"I was blocking him, and I didn't care who it was. I was going to go hard," he said. "He got all mad and he was like, 'I don't know who the f--k you are. I don't even know your name.' I was like, 'That's cool. I don't care' and kept blocking him. It never changed for me."
St. Brown wasn't targeted in that game, a 28-19 loss for the Lions. His self-confidence ultimately manifested later in the year when he caught 51 passes for 560 yards and five touchdowns in Detroit's final six contests.
The 24-year-old took a big step forward in 2022 as he earned his first Pro Bowl nod. This year, he's averaging a career-high 92.8 receiving yards per game.
The Lions aren't scheduled to play the Miami Dolphins until 2026, when Ramsey will be a free agent. The teams could face as early as 2024, though, since Detroit is assured of hosting an AFC East opponent next season.
If they were to cross paths again, there's no question Ramsey won't be so dismissive of St. Brown.