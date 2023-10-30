Amon-Ra St. Brown Recalls Jalen Ramsey Saying 'I Don't Know Who the F--k You Are'

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey knows Amon-Ra St. Brown now.

The Detroit Lions wide receiver recalled to ESPN's Eric Woodyard when he was matched up against Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams as a rookie in 2021.

"I was blocking him, and I didn't care who it was. I was going to go hard," he said. "He got all mad and he was like, 'I don't know who the f--k you are. I don't even know your name.' I was like, 'That's cool. I don't care' and kept blocking him. It never changed for me."

St. Brown wasn't targeted in that game, a 28-19 loss for the Lions. His self-confidence ultimately manifested later in the year when he caught 51 passes for 560 yards and five touchdowns in Detroit's final six contests.

The 24-year-old took a big step forward in 2022 as he earned his first Pro Bowl nod. This year, he's averaging a career-high 92.8 receiving yards per game.

The Lions aren't scheduled to play the Miami Dolphins until 2026, when Ramsey will be a free agent. The teams could face as early as 2024, though, since Detroit is assured of hosting an AFC East opponent next season.