NFL Trade Rumors: Commanders 'Fire Sale' Unlikely amid Chase Young, Montez Sweat Buzz

If the Washington Commanders are active before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, they won't go to the extreme of executing a "fire sale," according to ESPN's John Keim.

Keim reported defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young remain trade candidates, though, and they've both been the subject of conversations between Washington and other teams.

Keim cited the Atlanta Falcons as "a team to watch" for Sweat.

"Though Washington has received one offer for Sweat, it's uncertain if it's enough to complete the trade," he reported. "Another team source said other teams have been calling on Sweat and Young for a few months, knowing their contract situations."

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio linked Young with the Chicago Bears, but Jay Glazer of Fox Sports threw cold water on that idea. Glazer did report, however, that at least one of Sweat, Young or Jonathan Allen "will get moved this week."

While Allen didn't outright request a trade, he vented his frustration after a 14-7 loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 22, telling reporters he's "f--king tired of this s--t" and that "it's been seven f--king years of the same s--t."



ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday rival franchises reached out to the Commanders after Allen made his comments about a possible trade, but Washington "wouldn't even have the conversation with other teams."

Allen is under contract through 2025, and he's coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances. The Commanders' reluctance to trade him is understandable.

Sweat and Young, on the other hand, are both due to be free agents. Keeping either of the two might require some serious deliberations given how much Washington has already invested in the defensive line.

Per Spotrac, the Commanders already have $48.2 million tied up in the line for 2024, which is the fifth-highest amount in the NFL for that position group. Throw Sweat or Young into the mix and Washington's commitment to the defensive front would soar past $60 million, a figure only the San Francisco 49ers will hit for next season.