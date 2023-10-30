3 Takeaways from Jets' Week 8 Win vs. Giants

0 of 3

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Jets were one minute away from suffering one of the most humiliating defeats of the 2023 NFL season.

The Jets somehow found a way to tie and then win their contest with the New York Giants on Sunday to avoid some disastrous headlines out of Week 8.

Robert Saleh's team did not play a pretty game by any stretch of the imagination, but it found a way to win, which is important in the middle of a playoff race with an injured starting quarterback.

The Jets used a four-play, 58-yard drive to get into Greg Zuerlein's field-goal range in 20 seconds to send the game to overtime.

Zuerlein finished off the mild comeback with a 33-yard field goal after the Giants failed to pick up a first down to start overtime.