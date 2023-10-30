Justin Herbert Impresses NFL Fans as Chargers Rout Bears with Justin Fields Out

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Justin Herbert was firing on all cylinders as the Los Angeles Chargers cruised to a 30-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

Herbert connected on 31 of his 40 pass attempts for 294 yards, tossing three touchdowns to go along with zero interceptions. He was finding open receivers all over the field, completing passes to eight different players.

His top option was Austin Ekeler, as the dual-threat running back racked up seven catches and a score.

After tossing an interception in three straight games, Herbert got back on track as he dissected Chicago's secondary.

NFL fans took notice.

The Chargers defense was able to stifle Chicago's passing offense, as Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent finished with just 232 yards and two interceptions. Los Angeles allowed only 13 points, the team's best mark all season.

After entering the night at 2-4, a home loss could have dealt a major blow to the Chargers' playoff hopes. Instead, head coach Brandon Staley's group is back in the postseason hunt.