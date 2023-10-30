X

    Justin Herbert Impresses NFL Fans as Chargers Rout Bears with Justin Fields Out

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 30, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws a pass in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
    Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

    Justin Herbert was firing on all cylinders as the Los Angeles Chargers cruised to a 30-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

    Herbert connected on 31 of his 40 pass attempts for 294 yards, tossing three touchdowns to go along with zero interceptions. He was finding open receivers all over the field, completing passes to eight different players.

    His top option was Austin Ekeler, as the dual-threat running back racked up seven catches and a score.

    NFL @NFL

    AUSTIN EKELER! His first receiving TD of the year 🙌<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsLAC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsLAC</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/afiiMv70VD">https://t.co/afiiMv70VD</a> <a href="https://t.co/e2Dsx2Kwck">pic.twitter.com/e2Dsx2Kwck</a>

    After tossing an interception in three straight games, Herbert got back on track as he dissected Chicago's secondary.

    NFL fans took notice.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Justin Herbert at the half vs. Bears 🔥<br><br>21/25<br>212 yards<br>3 touchdowns<br>141.6 passer rating <a href="https://t.co/oOBRwOwRS2">pic.twitter.com/oOBRwOwRS2</a>

    ًBoltUpYo @BoltUpYo

    Justin Herbert's end of 1st quarter stats:<br><br>11/11 for 120 yards and 2 TDs <br><br>Legacy game in the works 🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/7gVMdN1dTO">pic.twitter.com/7gVMdN1dTO</a>

    PFF @PFF

    Justin Herbert in the first half: <br><br>⚡️ 4 incompletions<br>⚡️ 3 touchdowns <a href="https://t.co/QHSDk74O8K">pic.twitter.com/QHSDk74O8K</a>

    John Frascella (Football) @LegendSports7

    Justin Herbert is leaving nothing up to chance tonight. <br><br>No room for Doubters. <br><br>He's on a mission. <a href="https://t.co/sM97R1rfzf">pic.twitter.com/sM97R1rfzf</a>

    JPAFootball @jasrifootball

    Justin Herbert at halftime:<br><br>- 21/25 pass completions <br>- 212 passing yards <br>- 3 passing touchdowns <br>- 0 interceptions <br>- 141.6 passer rating <br><br>Surgical stuff from Herbert. <a href="https://t.co/eR2Envhz18">pic.twitter.com/eR2Envhz18</a>

    ‏ً @MyTeamHatesMe

    3 TD passes for Justin Herbert at half<br><br>Hes Back. <a href="https://t.co/sPWw546E3f">pic.twitter.com/sPWw546E3f</a>

    Ryan DePaul @RyanDePaul

    Remember when Herbert (w/ a broken finger, no WR2, no Linsley vs two great defenses) struggled for TWO GAMES &amp; so people started writing him off, despite the fact he has been great for over 3 years? Yeah, good times. 🧾<br><br>Herbert @ the half:<br>21/25, 212 Yds, 3 TD, 0 INT, 141.6 RTG.

    Thunder Down Under Chargers Podcast @TDU_Chargers

    Herbert right now. <a href="https://t.co/CQMj3L7VyE">pic.twitter.com/CQMj3L7VyE</a>

    Woj @hustinjerbert

    I need this Herb masterclass to last 4 quarters

    NFL on Prime Video @NFLonPrime

    Justin Herbert tonight <a href="https://t.co/K3iNYRphoh">pic.twitter.com/K3iNYRphoh</a>

    garrett @jalenreagors

    Herbert haters are awfully quiet rn I wonder why

    dennis. @dennis_r4

    justin herbert masterclass in prime time

    The Chargers defense was able to stifle Chicago's passing offense, as Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent finished with just 232 yards and two interceptions. Los Angeles allowed only 13 points, the team's best mark all season.

    After entering the night at 2-4, a home loss could have dealt a major blow to the Chargers' playoff hopes. Instead, head coach Brandon Staley's group is back in the postseason hunt.

    Los Angeles will attempt to start a prime-time winning streak next week, when the team travels to MetLife Stadium for a matchup with the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

