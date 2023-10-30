Josh Dobbs Will Start for Cardinals vs. Browns Amid Kyler Murray's Injury Rehab

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Following Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon announced that quarterback Josh Dobbs will once again get the start against the Cleveland Browns next week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dobbs, 28, has been filling in for Kyler Murray since the beginning of the season as the latter recovers from a torn ACL that he suffered back in 2022. Gannon admitted he's never considered turning to back up Clayton Tune to replace Dobbs amid the team's 1-7 start.

Gannon said that Murray is still "day-to-day" as he continues his recovery.

This comes after Murray was a full participant in practice Wednesday and carried that designation the rest of the week. However, he was subsequently listed as "doubtful" prior to the game, with Dobb ultimately getting the start.

So, Cardinals fans will have to wait at least another week to see their Pro Bowl signal-caller in action.

While the record may not indicate it, Dobbs has been decent in his relief stint, throwing for 1,361 yards to go along with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also rushed for two scores.