College Football Picks Week 10: Odds, Predictions, Schedule, Rankings for Top 25

College Football Picks Week 10: Odds, Predictions, Schedule, Rankings for Top 25October 30, 2023
The SEC West battle between the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide once again carries a ton of consequence in the national college football conversation.
Alabama enters Week 10 on top of the SEC West and in need of a home win over LSU to feel secure about its spot in the SEC Championship. The Crimson Tide would have head-to-head tiebreakers over their two closest competitors in that situation.
LSU will use Saturday's trip to Bryant-Denny Stadium as a prove-it game for its program. The Tigers lost their two biggest games of the season to the Florida State Seminoles and Ole Miss Rebels. A win in Tuscaloosa would be Brian Kelly's biggest win as LSU head coach.
The SEC East also has an important game on the Week 10 schedule. The Georgia Bulldogs need to beat the Missouri Tigers to secure their spot in the SEC title game.
Missouri is the only other SEC East team with less than two conference losses. The Tigers have a chance to make one of the biggest statements of the season, but that will be difficult against UGA's defense.
The Big 12 will open Week 10 as the top league in focus, as the Kansas State Wildcats and Texas Longhorns square off in a contest that could determine who the favorite to win the conference is.
Week 10 Schedule and Odds
For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.
Saturday, November 4
No. 3 Ohio State (-19) at Rutgers (Noon ET, CBS)
No. 25 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas (-5.5) (Noon ET, Fox)
Texas A&M at No. 11 Ole Miss (-4) (Noon ET, ESPN)
No. 12 Notre Dame (-3.5) at Clemson (Noon ET, ABC)
UConn at No. 19 Tennessee (-34.5) (Noon ET, SEC Network)
Arizona State at No. 18 Utah (-11.5) (2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)
Army at No. 17 Air Force (-18.5) (2:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network)
No. 14 Missouri at No. 1 Georgia (-16.5) (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)
No. 4 Florida State (-22.5) at Pittsburgh (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
No. 9 Penn State (-11) at Maryland (3:30 p.m. ET, Fox)
No. 10 Oklahoma (-6) at Oklahoma State (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)
Virginia Tech at No. 15 Louisville (3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
No. 21 Tulane (-16.5) at East Carolina (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU)
No. 23 James Madison (-5) at Georgia State (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
California at No. 6 Oregon (-24) (5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)
No. 22 Kansas (PICK) at Iowa State (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Purdue at No. 2 Michigan (-32) (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC)
No. 5 Washington (-3) at No. 24 USC (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)
No. 13 LSU at No. 8 Alabama (-4.5) (7:45 p.m. ET, CBS)
No. 16 Oregon State (-12.5) at Colorado (10 p.m. ET, ESPN)
No. 20 UCLA (-1.5) at Arizona (10:30 p.m. ET, FS1)
The LSU-Alabama has been more even in the last four years than it has been over the last few decades.
LSU was the dominant program in the rivalry at the start of the century and then Alabama won eight straight times in the 2010s.
The Tigers earned an overtime win over Alabama in Baton Rouge last season, but a win in Tuscaloosa would be bigger for Kelly because it could lead to a SEC Championship Game berth.
However, winning in Tuscaloosa has been tough to say the least for LSU since 2008. The Tigers have two road wins in that span, both of which were earned by teams that participated in the National Championship Game.
The 2023 version of LSU is very good, but it proved to not be in the elite category. It failed to contain the two best offenses it faced. Florida State put up 45 points in Week 1 and Ole Miss scored 55 points on September 30. Even the Missouri Tigers netted 39 points in a loss against LSU.
Alabama has not allowed more than 21 points in a win and it held Texas to 13 points in three quarters before a high-scoring fourth quarter in Week 2.
The Crimson Tide own the more trustworthy defensive unit and that should be the difference in a game that could be decided by one or two stops.
Alabama has an average concession of 88.6 total yards per game fewer than LSU and its performance in meaningful games has been better than the Tigers in their most notable contests.
No. 14 Missouri (+16.5) at No. 1 Georgia
Missouri is different than any other challenger from the SEC East that Georgia has faced.
The Tigers possess one of the best offenses in the FBS with two incredible wide receivers in Luther Burden and Theo Wease.
Brady Cook has 15 touchdown passes and only three interceptions. Burden has 905 receiving yards, Wease has 440 receiving yards and the two have 11 touchdown catches between them.
The other offenses in the SEC East have one or two playmakers, but none of whom match the talent of Mizzou's duo.
The passing attack will keep Mizzou in the contest against a UGA defense that allowed at least two touchdowns in each of the last six games.
Georgia's opponents hit the 20-point mark in three of the last four contests. The Bulldogs allowed just three 20-point concessions before the SEC Championship Game last season.
Winning on the road against Georgia will be still be difficult for Mizzou, but it can at least hang around within two scores and make life difficult on the top-ranked team in the country.
No. 25 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas (Under 51.5)
The Big 12 title race was broken wide open by the Oklahoma Sooners' Week 9 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.
Kansas State and Texas enter Week 10 as two of five teams with a 4-1 league record in Big 12 play.
The Wildcats and Longhorns are tied for the best defense in conference action. They both allowed 84 points in five Big 12 contests. All other Big 12 teams have conceded over 100 points in conference games.
K-State played some of the best defensive ball in the FBS over the last two weeks, as it held the TCU Horned Frogs to three points and shutout the Houston Cougars.
Texas limited the BYU Cougars to six points last week and it held four opponents to 10 points or less.
The Longhorns may be forced to win the game with their defense with backup quarterback Maalik Murphy at the helm.
Texas would be more dynamic with Quinn Ewers at the helm, but with the starter hurt, it may have a cautious approach against a strong defense.
K-State is built to play in a low-scoring game and that could lead to some frustrating drives for the Longhorns, who can do the exact same to the Wildcats.
