College Football Picks Week 10: Odds, Predictions, Schedule, Rankings for Top 25

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The LSU-Alabama has been more even in the last four years than it has been over the last few decades.

LSU was the dominant program in the rivalry at the start of the century and then Alabama won eight straight times in the 2010s.

The Tigers earned an overtime win over Alabama in Baton Rouge last season, but a win in Tuscaloosa would be bigger for Kelly because it could lead to a SEC Championship Game berth.

However, winning in Tuscaloosa has been tough to say the least for LSU since 2008. The Tigers have two road wins in that span, both of which were earned by teams that participated in the National Championship Game.

The 2023 version of LSU is very good, but it proved to not be in the elite category. It failed to contain the two best offenses it faced. Florida State put up 45 points in Week 1 and Ole Miss scored 55 points on September 30. Even the Missouri Tigers netted 39 points in a loss against LSU.

Alabama has not allowed more than 21 points in a win and it held Texas to 13 points in three quarters before a high-scoring fourth quarter in Week 2.

The Crimson Tide own the more trustworthy defensive unit and that should be the difference in a game that could be decided by one or two stops.